Auction Action on BCTV -- a live televised auction where viewers bid on items in real time -- will air November 30th

Original sketch drawing of Snoopy as "Joe Cool" by the late illustrator Charles Schulz. A fine collection of early Magic Lantern slides, like this one, will come up for bid. Early Panthex films including Our Gang, Charlie Chaplin and more will be sold. 1968 oil on board painting by Dr. Granville Fisher (Am., 1906-1988). Large (19 inches tall) and beautiful Oriental vase.

Berks Community Television has announced the next airing of its hit program Auction Action on BCTV. It will be on Thursday, November 30th at 6 pm Eastern time.

Our show is real items being bid on by real people in real time. There’s no script and not even a set time limit. It doesn’t get any more real than that.” — Bill Howze