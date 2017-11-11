Kareena Garg, National President of BPA of USA, Meets with U.S. Secretary of Education

Kareena Garg is standing to the right of Betsy DeVos (center).
Kareena Garg as newly elected National President of Business Professionals of America
National Officer Team. Kareena Garg is third from left.
Kareena Garg, Senior at Waubonsie Valley High School in Naperville, IL, US,National President of BPA, Meets with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com
/ -- Last May, Naperville, IL, USA resident Kareena Garg was the first Indian-American female in a decade and youngest student ever to be elected as National Secondary Division President of Business Professionals of America (BPA
). Kareena is serving and representing over 48,000 students across 23 U.S. States, including Puerto Rico. She is also currently serving as the Illinois Association President for 2,000+ students and her local high school chapter President for 150+ students. Being the National President for the leading Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) in the nation, she serves on the Board of Trustees for BPA and works closely with the CEO, Chairman of the Board, BPA Staff, partnering companies/organizations, as well as students from all over the nation. She is committed to provide valuable learning opportunities for thousands of middle, secondary, and post-secondary students across the nation as well as to plan the National Conference in May.
This year, Kareena traveled to the White House for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to discuss BPA, CTSO influence in American Public Education, and her role as National President. “Knowing that I have a positive impact on enhancing the education of thousands of American students is very humbling and motivates me to continue being an active leader with BPA and in my community”, said Kareena Garg.
Kareena is a current high school senior at Waubonsie Valley High School
in Aurora, Illinois and outside of her role in BPA, she enjoys volunteering and engaging in STEM activities. She has also received the Gold U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award
for her community service. In the future, Kareena hopes to use her leadership and teamwork skills and her love for science & business to pursue a career in Medicine.
