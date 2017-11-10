THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY To Open the 25th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival- Adiff (Nov. 24 To Dec. 10)
ADIFF celebrates its 25th anniversary with a total of 64 films from 31 countries - including 31 World, US & NY Premieres - in three Manhattan venues.
THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY by Michael Brewer (USA, 2017, 75min) has been selected to Open ADIFF 2017. The film depicts two black men who came together as revolutionaries in the 1970s but whose lives took very different paths. They meet again in a Los Angeles throwback hideout during Obama’s presidency and debate and argue around how to best stop the ongoing attacks from the far right and racist groups around the country.
Reviewer Carine Fabius of the Huffington Post writes: “THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY is a powerful film, whose lasting effect sneaks up on you like a hand grenade loaded with vision. It starts out light and humorous .. and ends with a sucker punch to the stomach.”
THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY is one of several films in the festival that deal with issues of social justice, activism and police brutality, issues that have been for a long time and continue to be of great concern to communities of colors worldwide.
Going back into history are films like "Malcolm X : An Overwhelming Influence On The Black Power Movement"! – to have its world premiere in ADIFF 2017; "Winnie," the award-winning Sundance documentary about Winnie Mandela; "Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba" about the South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba, and "Barrow: Freedom Fighter" - about the man who led the struggle for Barbados independence after 300 years of British colonialism.
Addressing contemporary concerns are "Black Cop," a searing political satire about a black cop who seeks revenge after being egregiously profiled and assaulted by his colleagues, "Silas" about a committed environmental activist from Liberia fighting against land grabbing and environmental destruction in his country. "The Valley of the Black Descendants" is a documentary about Chileans of African descent fighting to get official recognition from a State that has concealed their culture and African identity for more than 200 years.
“Who do we want in the seats” THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY director Brewer says “Anyone who is progressive and sees the need for change. THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY touches on many issues that are happening in the country (and asks): How have things really changed?”
“After 25 years of existence, the African Diaspora International Film Festival brings powerful films to New York that touch on many issues that are still very relevant today” says Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech, Co-Director and Chief Curator of ADIFF. “THE LAST REVOLUTIONARY was the perfect film to open our 25th edition. It takes us full circle.”
ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene by launching films such as The Tracker by Rolf de Heer (Australia), Kirikou and the Sorceress by Michel Ocelot (France), Gospel Hill by Giancarlo Esposito (USA), Darrat/Dry Season by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad), The First Rasta by Helene Lee (France/Jamaica), The Story of Lovers Rock by Menelik Shabazz (UK) Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story by Yousry Nasrallah (Egypt), and The Pirogue by Moussa Touré among others.
Attracting a wide cross-section of cinephiles and audiences of African-American, Caribbean, African, Latino and European ethnic backgrounds who share a common interest for thought provoking, well crafted, intelligent and entertaining stories about the human experience of people of color, ADIFF is now a national and international event with festivals held in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and Paris, France.
ADIFF 2017 FACT SHEET
WHAT: 25th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival
WHEN: November 24 to December 10, 2017
WHERE:
* MILBANK CHAPEL, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - 525 W 120th St.- 125 Zankel & 177GD/179GD
* COWIN CENTER, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - Entrance between 120th and 121th St. On Broadway
* CINEMA VILLAGE - 22 E 12th St (between 5th Ave. and University Place)
* MIST HARLEM - at 46 W 116th St (at Malcolm X Blvd)
TICKETS: From $11 to $50 depending on screening/event.
6 SPECIAL EVENTS:
Opening, 3 Gala Screenings, 1 Centerpiece, Closing
9 PROGRAMS:
Celebrating the Art of Ben Jones, A Conversation with Raja Amari, Caribbean Program, Celebrating the African Roots of Flamenco, Spotlight on South African Cinema; ADIFF Cinematheque; Afro-Latino Program; Public Award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color; ADIFF School Program.
64 FILMS IN 31 COUNTRIES:
Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Guadeloupe, India, Haiti, Hungary, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Luxembourg, The Netherland, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uruguay, USA.
31 PREMIERES
5 world premiere, 7 US premieres and
47 SPECIAL GUESTS
17 DAYS
Diarah N'Daw-Spech
African Diaspora International Film Festival
