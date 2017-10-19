Grand Performances & Temple Israel of Hollywood Present Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Segal: A Spellbinding Night of Music
Exquisite, Virtuosic Performance will take place on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30PM.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Los Angeles, California-----October 2017-----Grand Performances, in conjunction with Temple Israel of Hollywood, presents a spellbinding night of elegant, soulful music from two world-renowned virtuosos, Malian kora master Ballaké Sissoko and French cellist Vincent Segal.
A beautifully unique experience in a unique setting, these gifted musicians will draw from the ancient well of West African troubadour songs, the rich heritage of Baroque music, and an elusive, but somehow clearly modern sensibility, the unexpected, expressive duo have created a unique hybrid tradition all their own.
Sissoko and Segal will be performing songs from their celebrated album Musique de Nuit (Night Music). The musicians weave beautiful nocturnes and lively, dance-based melodies into what The Guardian recently called “an exquisite, gently adventurous evening of West African/European fusion." The duo is signed to the wonderfully eclectic Six Degrees Records where they have released records collectively and independently of each other. Experiencing their music immediately informs the listener that they are in the presence of master performers who are at the top of their craft.
Not to be overlooked this evening is the spectacular venue, Temple of Israel in Hollywood. This beautiful and unique setting completes what promises to be an unforgettable evening.
*This is a ticketed event and is taking place at Temple Israel of Hollywood
ABOUT THE TEMPLE OF ISRAEL
Since founding by a group of entertainment luminaries in 1926, Temple Israel of Hollywood has never strayed from its Hollywood roots or its connections to Reform Jewish traditions and values. Today, Temple Israel’s dedication to worship, community, Jewish life, social justice, and to Israel has a distinctly contemporary flair. Temple Israel's mission is to foster connection with God, Jewish identity, Jewish tradition, and Jewish peoplehood.
Temple Israel of Hollywood is located at: 7300 Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90046.
More info:
grandperformances.org/sissoko-segal
MORE ON GRAND PERFORMANCES: Celebrating its 31st year, Grand Performances’ mission is to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Hailed as the “Best Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series” by Los Angeles Magazine and called “a grand gift to the public... democracy in musical action” by the Los Angeles Times, Grand Performances presents high-quality music, dance, theater, and more during the summer at the breathtaking California Plaza in the heart of Downtown as well as at other venues throughout the year including the Los Angeles State Historic Park and Los Angeles World Airports.
Follow @GrandPerformances on Facebook, @GrandPerfs on Twitter and Instagram and our Youtube Channel at youtube.com/grandperformances.
For press information contact: Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com
###
Mike Mena
Grand Performances
3103160612
email us here