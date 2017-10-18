Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type, Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sunflower Oil Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database

PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market:

Executive Summary

Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) is expected to reach about 4.89 billion USD by 2022 from 4.24 billion USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.43% during the analysis period, 2016-2022.

The report provides a basic overview of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

This report studies UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Polaris

John Deere

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

Kubota

Arctic Cat

Honda

BRP

KYMCO

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Linhai Group

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Asia-Pacific Other

South America

Other

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Displacement (CC): ≤ 400

Displacement (CC): 400-800

Displacement (CC): ≥ 800

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) in each application, can be divided into

Work UTV

Sport UTV

Others

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

1 UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) 1

1.2 UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022) 2

1.2.2 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 3

1.2.3 Displacement ≤ 400 CC 3

1.2.4 Displacement 400-800 CC 4

1.2.5 Displacement ≥ 800 CC 5

1.3 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Work UTV 6

1.3.2 Sport UTV 7

1.3.3 Others (Military) 8

1.4 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market by Regions (2012-2022) 8

1.4.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 8

1.4.2 United States UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9

1.4.3 China UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10

1.4.4 Europe UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11

1.4.5 Japan UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.5 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Size (2012-2022) 13

1.5.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 13

1.5.2 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 14

2 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Competition by Manufacturers 15

2.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 15

2.2 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 17

2.3 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 18

2.4 Manufacturers UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Headquarters Distribution 20

2.5 UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

3 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production by Regions (2012-2017) 23

3.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017) 23

3.2 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017) 25

3.3 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 27

3.4 United States UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (2012-2017) 28

3.4.1 United States UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017) 28

3.4.2 United States UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 29

3.5 Europe UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (2012-2017) 30

3.5.1 Europe UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017) 30

3.5.2 Europe UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 31

3.6 China UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (2012-2017) 32

3.6.1 China UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017) 32

3.6.2 China UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 33

3.7 Japan UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (2012-2017) 34

3.7.1 Japan UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017) 34

3.7.2 Japan UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 35

4 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (K Units) by Regions (2012-2017) 36

4.1 Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (K Units) by Regions (2012-2017) 36

4.2 United States UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 38

4.3 Europe UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 39

4.4 China UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 40

4.5 Japan UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 41

4.6 Asia-Pacific Other UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 42

4.7 South America UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption (2012-2017) 43

Continuous…

