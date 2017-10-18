8 Key Takeaways from Energy from Waste 2017
Energy from Waste 2017
SMi release agenda highlights for 10th annual industry summit
Agenda highlights will include:
Updates on policy and regulation with DEFRA, Environment Agency and Renewable Energy Association: How should the industry respond to a low subsidy environment? What is the influence of feedstock to gate prices? These key questions will be addressed for attendees to make the most of EfW in today's energy policy environment through updates on wider waste policies and the feedstock hierarchy.
Local authority case-studies with North London Waste Authority, City of Vienna, Glasgow City Council and City of Westminster: This year’s event will feature case studies on new developments surrounding the North London CHP plant plus insight into long term planning solutions from a selection of local authorities.
A focus on Contracts for Difference (CfD) with the Green Investment Group: How do CfD impact EfW? Attendees will learn about subsidy regimes applicable to energy from waste and prospects for further gasification in the UK.
A spotlight on financing: Agenda highlights in the spotlight on new financing initiatives will include keynotes from Aviva Investors on institutional investment into the waste sector; SMBC Europe on the potential for financing waste to energy projects post PFI; Credit Agricole CIB on the rise of Chinese investment in Europe; and Foresight Group on the consideration of the new financing market for EfW assets.
Good circular economy practices with Ljubljana Regional Waste Management Centre: An exclusive case study on the circular economy which will discuss waste collection, challenges and future plans.
A global perspective with CMS Cameron McKenna LLP, CEWEP and SLR Consulting LTD: The agenda will explore new windows of opportunities in CEE markets; provide updates on current and upcoming legislative developments in Europe; and provide direction on best practise by drawing from examples in Vancouver (Canada), Austin Texas (US), Stockholm (Sweden) and Adelaide (Australia).
Host Nation keynote with Suez Recycling and Recovery: Following Britain's recent decision to leave Europe, the conference will address key questions such as: What might Brexit change? What domestic policy choices might impact? What does the data tell us?
Pioneering developments in technology with Energy Technologies Institute, Ricardo Energy and Environment and N+P Group: Thermal technology, advanced waste gasification and alternative fuels. These are just some of the exciting new areas which will be looked at this year.
The 10th annual Energy from Waste conference will take place on 6th and 7th December 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.
