Coal Mining in Indonesia Industry by Type, Production and Exports Research Report Forecast 2017-2021

Coal Mining in Indonesia Market Analysis And Forecast

This Report covers comprehensive information on Indonesia coal mining industry, coal reserves and reserves by grade, the historical and forecast data on coal production, by type, and by province. The report also includes the historical and forecast data on coal consumption, consumption by type; exports, exports by type and exports by country. Detailed analysis of the Indonesian mining industry regulatory structure, factors affecting the demand for coal, competitive landscape, and mining projects at various stages (active, exploration and development) of the supply chain is provided.

Table Of Contents

Section 1. Coal Mining in Indonesia: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade

1.1. Reserves and Proximate Analysis

1.1.1. Proved coal resources and reserves

1.1.2. Coal exploration and resources (coal bearing formation) analysis

1.2. Historical and Forecast Production

1.2.1. Production by type - hard coal and lignite

1.2.2. Production by province

1.3. Active Mines

1.4. Exploration Projects

1.5. Development Projects

1.6. Domestic Consumption and Exports

1.6.1. Domestic consumption

1.6.2. Domestic consumption by type - lignite and hard coal

1.6.3. Coal exports

1.6.4. Coal exports by type

1.6.5. Exports by country

1.7. Indonesia Coal Price Trend

1.8. Power Plants Affecting the Demand for Coal

1.8.1 Coal for Power Plant

1.8.2 Power Development Plan 2016-2025

Section 2. Coal Mining in Indonesia: Major Coal Producers

2.1. Bumi Resources

2.2. Adaro Energy

2.3. Kideco Jaya Agung

2.4. Indo Tambangraya Megah

2.5. Berau Coal

2.6. Bukit Asam

Section 3. Coal Mining in Indonesia: Fiscal Regime

3.1. Indonesia Mining Fiscal Regime - Governing Bodies

3.1.1. Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resource (MEMR)

3.1.2. Ministry of Environment and Forestry

3.1.3. Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN)

3.1.4. Indonesian Mining Association (IMA)

3.2. Indonesia Mining Fiscal Regime - Laws, Licenses, Rights and Obligations

3.2.1. Mineral and Coal Mining Law

3.2.2. Izin Usaha Pertambangan (IUP) - Mining License

3.2.3. Izin Pertambangan Rakyat (IPR) - People Mining Permit

3.2.4. Ijin Usaha Pertambangan Khusus (IUPK) - Special Mining Business License

3.3. Indonesia Mining Fiscal Regime - Taxes, Royalties, and Depreciation

3.3.1. Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

3.3.2. Value Added Tax (VAT)

3.3.3. Luxury-Goods Sales Tax (LGST)

3.4. New coal mining regulation

Section 4. Appendix

4.1. Methodology

4.2. Disclaimer

