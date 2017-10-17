An Employee Guide to Understanding Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation & Wrongful Termination!

Hogie & Campbell Lawyers (714) 508-6422 www.firedme.com Sufriendo Discriminación en el Trabajo? Hablamos Español y Ayudaremos Ahora! | (714) 508-6422 | www.firedme.com 13522 Newport Ave, Suite 201, Tustin, CA 92780 | (714) 508-6422 | firedme.com

You Can Fight Discrimination, Harassment, Retaliation & Wrongful Termination in the Workplace.

TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Know the Enemy: An Employee Guide to Understanding Disability Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, Pregnancy Discrimination, Retaliation & Wrongful Termination!

Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation are all too common in Orange County, CA and the greater Southern California area. In California, in 2015, over 20,000 employee complaints were filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (“FEHA”) against employers. If you have been the victim of Discrimination, Harassment or Retaliation we can help.

Employment Attorneys Hogie & Campbell in Tustin, CA represent victims of Disability Discrimination, Pregnancy Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, Race Discrimination, Age Discrimination Retaliation, and Wrongful Termination. We have handled cases involving high-level employees of Fortune 500 companies, as well as, minimum wage workers. If you believe you have been the victim of Discrimination, Harassment or Retaliation please read below to learn more.

Sexual Harassment

• Happens when a boss or manager offers or threatens employment or promotions in exchange for unwanted sex, it doesn’t have to be physical or verbal and can and it can occur with a single act or through a series of acts during any work-related event, activity or function.

• Employers must prevent Sexual Harassment by taking all reasonable steps to prevent it.

• Hostile Work Environment is a form of Harassment that occurs when unwanted sexual advances, sexual behavior or other Sexual Harassment from a boss or manager has made it hard for you to work.

Pregnancy Discrimination

• Is terminating a pregnant employee to avoid providing time off for prenatal care appointments.

• Refusing to provide required to provide accommodation to a woman disabled by pregnancy.

• Denying Family Medical Leave Act ("FMLA") leave, California Family Rights Act ("CFRA") leave and Pregnancy Disability Leave.

Disability Discrimination

• An employee can become disabled from workers compensation injuries or accidents outside of work or because of other health problems.

• The employer’s obligation to stop Disability Discrimination is always the same in these circumstances.

• An employer should not deny employment, deny promotion, or terminate an employee because of a disability.

Retaliation & Wrongful Termination

• To establish a case of retaliation, you must show that:

1. You engaged in a protected activity;

2. Your employer subjected you to an adverse employment action; and

3. The protected activity and the employer’s adverse action were connected.

• A written complaint is the best way to protect your case.

