Implementing Microgrids & Battery Storage
How US and Washington DC Region Can Increase Energy Reliability
The event will feature two panels, focused on national perspectives and regional and market perspectives. Janine Finnell, Executive Director, Leaders in Energy will moderate the first panel on national perspectives. Speakers will include John Caldwell, Ph.D., Director of Economics, Edison Electric Institute, who heads its Microgrid Task Force, will discuss the utility/microgrid interface. J. E. “Jack” Surash, P.E., Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Energy & Sustainability, will highlight Army microgrid projects in the US and region. Robert B. Hughes, Executive Director, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (OEA) will provide the Air Force perspective on resiliency and the role of microgrids. Dan Ton, Program Manager, Smart Grid R&D, US Department of Energy, will present an overview of national research and development initiatives. The US DOE recently awarded $32 million in research funds for ”resilient distribution systems”, including $12 million for two microgrid projects.
Annette Osso, Managing Director, Resilient Virginia will moderate the second panel on regional and market perspectives. Speakerswill include Michael Yambrach, Capital Projects Manager, Montgomery County, who will provide a regional example of innovation in the use of microgrids to increase resiliency in critical facilities, and in the development of “Microgrids-as-a-Service,” which is a public-private partnership approach to costs, construction and management of systems. Bracken Hendricks, CEO and Founder, Urban Ingenuity,LLC.,will highlight his company’s work as the lead energy development partner in the design of a state-of-the-art district energy system and advanced microgrid at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center and other projects in DC. Brendan Owens, Chief of Engineering, US Green Building Council, will highlight Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal (PEER), the first certification system for sustainable power systems such as microgrids.
Join businesses, university and government representatives to learn more about the potential for microgrid utilization both at the national and regional level in the Washington DC area. Register HERE to attend “ Improving Resilience through Microgrids and Battery Storage” on October 19.
