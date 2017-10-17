Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 7.05 %CAGR Analysis 2021: Flowserve, ITT

The report provides in depth study of “Water Desalination Pumps” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Water Desalination Pumps Market Analysis And Forecast

About Water Desalination Pumps

A pump is a mechanical device that is used to raise or move fluids from one point to another. The water desalination pumps market in EMEA encompasses pumps that are used in desalination plants and convert salty seawater into fresh water. Pumps in desalination plants are used for water intake from the sea, feeders, slurry transfer, brine transfer, and supplying water into a different process.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the water desalination pumps market in EMEA to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Africa

• Europe

• Middle East

Technavio's report, Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Flowserve

• Grundfos

• ITT

• Sulzer

• Wilo

Other prominent vendors

• BBA pumps

• Torishima Pump

• SUEZ

• SPP Pumps

• Martens (GHM Messtechnik GmbH)

Market driver

• Increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques

Market challenge

• High equipment and operational costs

Market trend

• Flexible operations using intelligent pump systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Market overview

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by reverse osmosis technology

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by multi-effect distillation technology

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by multi-stage flash technology

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by others

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Market overview

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by centrifugal pumps

• Water desalination pumps market in EMEA by positive displacement pumps

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Middle East – Market size and forecast

• Europe – Market size and forecast

• Africa – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Flexible operations using intelligent pump systems

• Use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control

• Increase in use of solar pumps

• Nano and micro filtration, and forward osmosis in desalination plants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive Landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Flowserve

• Grundfos

• ITT

• Sulzer

• Wilo

PART 14: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Continued…….

