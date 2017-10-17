Illustrious Tennessee family's antiques collection to be auctioned Oct. 21
Circa-1840 Moravian pottery figure of lady with flower, 8in tall, 3in around base, auction estimate $20,000-$30,000
Circa 1840-1870 Greene County, Tennessee, cherry wood with secondary tulip poplar pie safe with punched tin doors, Masonic arches over hearts and diamonds, auction estimate $4,000-$6,000
3-generation Hodges family legacy collection includes rare pottery, early firearms, powder horns, glass, china, silver & coveted Tennessee furniture
Both Frank Hodges Sr and his wife Bootie were descendants of early Tennessee settlers, including the Crosby, Corpenning, and Coques families. They jointly operated Radio Center Antiques in Morristown and developed close friendships with dealers in the Northeast, particularly auction house owners Bill and Sally Snyder of Lancaster, Pa.
“From the late 1950s through late 1960s, the Snyders made monthly trips to Morristown. The Hodges and Snyders networked and helped each other amass incredible collections,” said John Coker. “The Hodges family collection is so astounding in its size and breadth, it could very well take three more estate auctions to liquidate the antiques that fill the five properties they owned.”
Frank Sr and Bootie had a passion for primitive pottery, which is evident in the sizable, high-quality selection included in the October 21 auction lineup. Lot 201 is a circa-1840 Moravian pottery figure of a lady holding a flower. This extremely rare piece stands around 8 inches tall and is estimated at $10,000-$20,000. Another figural Moravian production is Lot 200, a charming green pottery pie bird formed as a chicken and displaying excellent “feather” detailing. Estimate $1,500-$2,500. An appealing advertising piece from the 1890-1910 timeframe, Lot 74 is a blue and white stoneware rolling pin emblazoned “Compliments of Pawling Bros., Coatesville, Pa.” Very desirable to collectors of early Americana, it could possibly roll out a winning bid of $300-$500.
Several important stoneware and earthenware pots will be auctioned. Lot 102 is a signed Christopher Haun pot made circa 1850-60. “This particular pot is historically important because Haun was not only a well known potter, he was also convicted and hung for being one of the East Tennessee Bridge Burners during the Civil War,” Coker explained. The vessel measures 8 inches tall by 5 inches wide and exhibits a warm terracotta drip glaze. It is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.
Attributed to Thomas Chandler (Edgefield, S.C., 1810-1854), a double-handled pottery jug slip-decorated in the “Broken Stem Flower” motif is estimated at $4,000-$6,000; while a 12-½-inch-high Greene County, Tennessee, pot believed to be the work of Sam McFarland, could reach $2,000-$4,000.
Tennessee furniture of note includes Lot 100, a wonderful circa-1820 walnut corner cupboard with arched doors and wavy glass. In excellent condition, it has even retained its original hinges and stands on its original feet. Comparable examples appear in The Art & Mystery of Tennessee Furniture by Derita C. Williams. The Hodges cupboard is expected to make $8,000-$12,000 at auction.
Lot 80 is a beautiful circa 1840-1870 Greene County, Tennessee, cherry wood with secondary tulip poplar pie safe. The front doors have tin panels with a design featuring punched Masonic arches over graduated hearts. The side panels are punched with a diamond pattern surrounded by arches. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000
Lot 227 is a stunning example of fine furniture craftsmanship. Made of rich, burled mahogany, the circa 1810-1825 Jackson press was probably made in Eastern Tennessee and features 18 glass panes per door. Structurally sound, it is estimated at $4,000-$6,000. Lot 50, an 1850-1875 walnut pier mirror could add grandeur to any home while still capably serving its intended purpose. Its estimate is $2,000-$4,000.
Several antique powder horns have been cataloged, including Tennessee examples with direct provenance from pioneer families, and Lot 262, a very special 1820s Virginia Quaker powder horn decorated with inscriptions and drawings that include figures holding long rifle, a Native American, a heart, shield, snake and possible Masonic symbols. This particular powder horn descended in the Corpenning family to the Hodges family and is expected to make $1,000-$2,000.
Quilts and textiles; antique dolls, glass, artwork, clocks, flasks, books, blanket chests, early copper and ironwork; a limestone basin, hat pins, a child’s or doll’s 1870s rocker, four dulcimers, folk art, numerous primitives, and even a 1941 Buick Special Model 46S, 2-door straight 8 with less than 10,000 miles round out the auction selection.
John Coker’s Oct. 21, 2017 on-premises estate auction of the Hodges family collection will begin at 10 a.m. CDT / 11 a.m. EDT. Address: 475 Noes Chapel Rd., Morristown, TN 37814. Bid absentee or live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers.com. For additional information, call John Coker at 865-475-5163 or email john@antiquesonline.com.
