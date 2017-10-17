Self-Worth Expert Laurie Davis to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-worth is defined as “the sense of one’s own value or worth as a person.” It’s our ability to place value on who we are as an individual. All of our decisions, how we conduct ourselves, how we communicate, comes from that place of self-worth.

Unfortunately, many of us have had our self-worth damaged while growing up. We move through life feeling as though there is something wrong with us.

Laurie Davis mentors others to achieve higher levels of personal worthiness. Davis is the creator of Self-Worth…. The Missing Link a self-esteem and confidence-building program for adults, teens and young children.

“I have this little mantra and I get everyone to repeat after me: ‘I am perfect. I came here perfectly. It's just my situations haven't always been perfect,’” says Davis. “I take people back to the beginning time of birth, when we arrived on the planet perfectly with everything intact including our self-worth."

First developed in 1997, Self-Worth… The Missing Link has since been translated into French, Chinese, Spanish and German. Davis educates individuals to reclaim their self-worth and self-esteem, build confidence and develop more effective communication skills.

“It's about letting go of old programming that no longer serves us,” says Davis. “We're all in recovery from our childhood. To rebuild our self-worth, we begin by separating our circumstances from who we are as a person.”

According to Davis, a person with healthy self-worth operates from a core value system. They're generous, caring, strong, emotionally stable, free of all the negative emotions people generally are carrying around. They don't get offended even when they're being criticized. They recognize that, if their self-worth is intact, no one can touch that.

“I can listen to somebody for five minutes and on a scale of zero to ten tell you what their self-worth is, because we communicate from that place as well,” says Davis. “Self-worth has nothing to do with external forces like fame, money, career, a renovated kitchen, or a new partner. It is a personal journey.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Laurie Davis in an interview with Jim Masters on October 19th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Laurie Davis, visit http://www.selfworththemissinglink.com.

