Leonardo confirmed to deliver update on UK MoD Icarus programme; Active Protection System technology this November
Leonardo to Discuss the UK MoD Icarus programme, at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and APS Focus DayLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UK MoD and DSTL continue to develop their Active Protection Systems capability across the land environment, the lead project integrator of ICARUS, Leonardo have just signed up as an event sponsor of Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2017, to discuss their role in this cutting-edge programme.
Leonardo & DSTL in recent news: “APS can detect and defeat threat missiles within 100 milliseconds, which is less time than half the time it takes a human to react to a visual cue.
As the performance and sophistication of modern battlefield weapon systems continues to improve, the vulnerability of Land Armoured Vehicles and their crew to these threats continues to increase. Dstl is conducting a proof of concept Technical Demonstrator Programme (TDP) to develop a Modular Integrated Protection System (MIPS). Under the Icarus TDP, Leonardo will lead a team of UK industry experts to develop an APS Electronic Architecture (EA) that is founded upon Modular Open System Architecture design principles.
The MIPS Electronic Architecture will provide a common infrastructure that will deliver UK operational sovereignty and enable “best of breed” commercial off the shelf APS sensors and countermeasures to be selected, integrated and deployed to defeat a wide range of current and future battlefield threats. This will enable the provision of a weight-efficient and affordable protection system capability that can be tailored to protect military vehicles against threats such as Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and Anti-Tank Guided Weapons (ATGWs) thereby helping to protect the lives of the UK Armed Forces.” * Source: DSTL, September 2017
Guy Davies, Capability Manager- Vehicle Systems for Leonardo will be delivering the following brief at the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability November conference: ‘The UK MoD Icarus TDP – Path Towards MIPS’. Covering: Icarus TDP overview (aims and objectives); A modular approach for APS integration; The need and opportunity for industrial collaboration.
For those wanting to hear more on this and the latest development in Active Protection Systems, don’t forget to register for the APS Pre-Conference Focus Day on the 14th November 2017.
Latest registrants include: DSTL, Brazilian Armed Forces, MoD Czech Republic, Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Ultra Electronics Precision Air & Land Systems, DSO National Laboratories, Border Tech and many more.
With the event just 5 weeks away, space is extremely limited. Booking(s) can be made online at: http://www.favsurvivability.com/einpr
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2017
The only event dedicated to combat vehicle survivability
Focus Day: 14th November 2017
Conference: 15th and 16th November 2017
Venue: Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsors: Raytheon and UTC AeroSpace Systems
Sponsored by: Advanced Blast & Ballistic Systems, Arconic, ARTEC, Leonardo, Microflown Avisa, Pleora Technologie, SAAB Technologies UK, Skydex, Soucy Defense, RADA Electronic Industries, Revision Military, Rheinmetall ADS
To sponsor or exhibit, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748
For delegate enquires, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)207 827 6156
* Source: DSTL: 13 September 2017 bit.ly/2yV5NwG
-- END --
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6138
email us here