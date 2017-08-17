Fellows wanted. GREATER Jury seeks participants to help shape public policy

Help shape public policy through a unique "Fellowship" program.

When we finally realize that people can agree, we start with that. I don't know why we don't start where we agree.” — Jonathan Denn

DENNIS, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone who tunes into any radio or television station or reads the news would likely agree that much of the nation’s political discussion has devolved into terrible partisan rhetoric, and one Massachusetts businessman is determined to elevate the discussion in a meaningful way – and to see that the results of that elevated discussion get noticed in the right places.

That businessman is Jonathan “Jon” Denn, and he says that the journey to improve the national discourse starts with a website he has launched, http://greaterjury.us. Denn is the founder of this unique concept, through which, public policies will be put on trial via the Greater Jury.

For these policies to be evaluated, Denn seeks “Fellows” to debate them. Denn is seeking several hundred Fellows from across the United States to participate in this series of policy debates.

As Fellows are selected to join in this public debate, the group will use an adaptation of the Transpartisan Imperative in American Life by Chickering and Turner for the methodology. As was done in the first two beta trials, ideologically balanced juries of fellows will choose their own public policies to put on trial, gather and cross their own evidence, use lateral team-thinking techniques, proposes their own solutions, prepare the ballot, vote, and publish the verdict in descending order of consensus. Juries will be allowed to customize within the core values of the GREATER Jury.

The Fellowship will run for three months to one-year with a minimum commitment of 90 minutes per week to participate in actual trials. This is a volunteer position but the 90 minutes can be conveniently time-shifted anywhere within a weekly window. Fellows will be entering into a community of professionals who believe in the 2.0 versions of public policy / constructive journalism.

Denn says, “Unlike a debate or legal trial, we don’t care what left/right, freedom/order can’t agree upon. We’re drowning in that. This is the gasp of air for what we CAN agree upon. Let’s start there. We’re starting now. If this resonates with you please apply.”

Fellows will have access to all the data and be able to publish their own blogs, social media, columns, papers and thesis on the process and the verdict’s significance to society. Fellows will also have significant input into refining the processes.

He says, “Most people we talk to can relate to this story. You’re at a party and get stuck talking to someone you wouldn’t normally hang out with politically. After awhile, and maybe a couple adult beverages, you realize you do agree on some things and maybe quite a few rather vehemently. Has that happened to you?”

He said, “When we finally realize that people can agree, we learn to start with that. I don’t know why we don’t start where we agree. Our goal here is to develop an application that anyone can use to help converge on public policy—and that’s news.”

If this resonates with you please apply at https://jondenn.typeform.com/to/rZS3OR

Jonathan “Jon” Denn is the founder of the GREATER Jury. He is a member of the National Coalition of Dialogue and Deliberation, and the Hive Global Leadership Program. A former hotel chain CEO, he ran an adaptive leadership program for 12 years, is a Vistage Chair with several private advisory boards for CEOs, business owners, trusted advisors south of Boston, a pro bono SCORE mentor, is published in Forbes, Fortune, and has a book coming out this fall called THE DRUMBEAT: Business Productivity System. He can be contacted at baliff@greaterjury.us.