Global Coffee Roasters Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Coffee Roasters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PROBAT

Diedrich

Petroncini

Lilla

Tzulin

Giesen

Joper

Toper

YANG-CHIA

LORING

YOU-WEI

Jin Yi Run

Ambex

US Roaster Corp

Yinong

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Coffee Roasters in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Direct-fire style

Semi-direct fire with half hot air style

Hot-air style

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Coffee Roasters for each application, including

Factory

Coffee shop

Household

Table of Contents

Global Coffee Roasters Market Research Report 2017

1 Coffee Roasters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coffee Roasters

1.2 Coffee Roasters Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Coffee Roasters Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Coffee Roasters Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Direct-fire style

1.2.4 Semi-direct fire with half hot air style

1.2.5 Hot-air style

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Coffee Roasters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Coffee Roasters Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Factory

1.3.3 Coffee shop

1.3.4 Household

1.4 Global Coffee Roasters Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Coffee Roasters Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Coffee Roasters (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Coffee Roasters Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

7 Global Coffee Roasters Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 PROBAT

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 PROBAT Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Diedrich

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Diedrich Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Petroncini

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Petroncini Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Lilla

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Lilla Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Tzulin

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Tzulin Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Giesen

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Giesen Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Joper

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Joper Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Toper

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Toper Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 YANG-CHIA

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 YANG-CHIA Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 LORING

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Coffee Roasters Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 LORING Coffee Roasters Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 YOU-WEI

7.12 Jin Yi Run

7.13 Ambex

7.14 US Roaster Corp

7.15 Yinong

Continued....