New Ergo4Health/Kidney™, An All-natural Supplement To Support Kidney Health

Entia Biosciences, Inc. today announced it has commenced shipping Ergo4Health/Kidney from their new ecommerce website, www.ergo4health.com.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo4Health/Kidney is a new, all-natural nutritional supplement intended for individuals who are concerned about kidney health, or who may have impaired kidney function. The product comes in easy-to-swallow 500 mg capsules.

Marvin S. Hausman, MD and Chief Science and Technology Officer for Entia Biosciences, Inc. said that this new product provides an essential amino acid L-ergothioneine ("Ergo"). Ergo is a master antioxidant found only in food and is not created by the body. Research has further shown that Ergo is found in abundance in cells exposed to the highest amounts of oxidative stress such as the kidney, brain, liver, etc., where it is postulated to be needed most. As an explanation for this phenomenon, a unique and specific ergothioneine transporter protein (human gene symbol SLC22A4) exists to enable ingested Ergo delivery to cells throughout the body. Entia has licensed an exclusive, long-term patent on discovering compounds that modulate (activate) this unique ergothioneine transporter; Entia's proprietary compound was discovered under this patent and is the active ingredient within Ergo4Health/Kidney.

Dr. Hausman had a scientific poster accepted for presentation at the National Kidney Foundation Meeting held during April 2017 in Orlando. The presentation hi-lighted the effect of Ergo4Health/Kidney on important kidney function bio-markers such as: eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate), Creatinine and BUN (blood urea nitrogen). More information is available at the website www.ergo4health.com.

Healthcare professionals involved with the product offered these comments. Michael Hermelijn, MD and Medical Director, Bonaire Medical Clinic, stated, "This could be an important development in helping patients." And Hector Rodriguez, MD, PhD and Medical Director of a Los Angeles-based dialysis center, noted that, "The potential for significant improvement in the standard of care ... is possible."

The product is online at "ergo4health.com." Daily cost is only $2.00, packaged in a one-month supply of 120 capsules.

For additional information go to the Ergo4Health web site, email contact@ergo4health.com, or call 844-559-9910.

Ergo4Health/Kidney is an all-natural nutritional supplement. As with all supplements, consumers should consult with their doctor before taking any new dietary supplement. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.