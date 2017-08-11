Global IOT Platform Market: Promises A Ravishing Fortune of USD 1.8 Billion by 2022

Market Research Future

The global market for IOT Platform is majorly driven by factors such as higher technological advancement and growth of parent market Internet of Things.

Global IOT Platform market is expected to become market of US ~$1.8 billion by 2022. Growing application areas of IOT and high adoption rate of technology in the organization and high demand for the smartphone and tablets which led to the high consumption of internet will lead to the growth of IOT Platform market. As the companies are adopting new technology in their office premises which are interconnected will help the market of IOT and IOT Platform. Increasing security proliferation around the world is also one of the major factor in growth of IOT Platform market.

The prominent players in the market of IOT Platform are- PTC (U.S.), Amazon (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Davra Networks (Ireland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Wipro (U.S.) among others.

Overview - Global IOT Platform Market:

IOT or “Internet of Things Platform” is often an ambiguously used term. To make it simpler - the purpose of any IOT device is to connect with other IOT devices and applications (cloud-based mostly) to relay information using internet transfer protocols. The gap between the device sensors and data networks is filled by an IOT Platform. Such a platform connects the data network to the sensor arrangement and provides insights using backend applications to make sense of plethora of data generated by hundreds of sensors.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future has predicted that this market will be dominated by North America throughout the forecast period. Europe stands second biggest market in the year 2016 but is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period. Also, Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market for the IOT Platform owing to factors such as growing economy of India and China and strong presence of manufacturing sector in China and strong presence of service industry in India. By Deployment, On Cloud market will hold the largest market share as most it provides bundle of features such security, accessibility and easy installation.

