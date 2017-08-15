5G Technology Market Overview, Size, Segments, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

5G Technology Market, By Usability (Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Internet of Things) - Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The factors contributing to the growth of the 5G Technology Market are the shift toward new broadband technology, growing demand for high data speed, huge network coverage, and stable growth in the mobile data traffic, increasing demand for machine-to- machine communication in organizations and the increasing demand for broadband services over other mobile networks. The continuous demand from subscribers for better mobile broadband experiences is encouraging the growth of the 5G technology market. The market is expected to grow at a fast pace in 2020.

5G is the up-coming fifth-generation wireless broadband technology which is based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. 5G connectivity is going to provide better speeds and coverage than other connectivity. The technology operates with a 5 GHz signal and offers a speed up to 1GB per second. The signal technology also provides better coverage and signaling efficiency. The 5G technology is expected to launch by 2020.

The 5G Technology Market will include LTE advanced and Wi-Fi coupled with new technological solutions to meet the requirements such as machine control and augmented reality. For instance, Huawei a major player in China expects that 5G will provide better speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G connection.

Geographically, North-America will account for the largest market share in the global 5G technology market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Nokia Networks (Finland)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Qualcomm (U.S.)

• Verizon Fios (U.S.)

• Orange (France),

• Broadcom Corporation (U.S.)

• Mobile Tele Systems (MTS) (Russia)

• AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Global 5G Technology Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into usability, technology, applications and region.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into Radio Access Technologies (RAT), Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access (HSPA), Global System for Mobile (GSM), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX).

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of 5G technology into usability, application and region.

Usability

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband

• Massive Internet of Things

• Mission Critical Services

Technology

• Radio Access Technologies (RAT)

• Wi-Fi

• High-Speed Package Access (HSPA)

• Global System for Mobile (GSM)

• Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX).

Application

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• Home Automation

• Energy & Utility

• Automotive

• Industrial Automation

• Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure

• Public Safety & Surveillance

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The region is attributed to the increasing number of subscribers and also the Federal Communications Commission has already begun its assessment of the allocation of 5G frequencies.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to large consumer base and ongoing initiatives and developments on 5G technology.

Intended Audience:

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

