THE BEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD OWNED BY PIPPA MIDDLETONS INLAWS

Exceptional Villas partners with Eden Rock to offer Villas with 5 Star Service

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pippa Middleton in-laws are the owners of one of the most luxurious and celebrity loved hotels in the world. The famous Eden Rock Hotel in St Barths is owned by Pippa’s parents in law James and Jane Matthews who purchased the resort nearly twenty years ago.

The resort was recently voted the best in the world and Caribbean by Conde Nast. The Eden Rock features 34 beautiful rooms and the most lavish villas that the island has to offer.

Villa Rockstar which is located within the grounds of the hotel and is one of the most famous villas on the island. It has 6 bedrooms and is 16,000 square foot complete with a private swimming pool, gym, expansive space and even has its own recording studio. Leo DiCaprio and Rihanna to name a few have vacationed here in the past few years.

The Eden Rock brand also manages other private owned luxurious villas on the island where they offer exclusive VIP access to the Eden Rock hotel. Exceptional Villas, leading luxury villa rental company offer these exclusive villas in their inventory and work very closely with the Eden Rock brand whom they have a great relationship with.

When guests book a villa with Exceptional Villas within the Eden Rock brand, it means guests will have access to the beach at the Eden Rock hotel plus priority dinner and lunch reservations at the hotel and delivery of fresh pastries and orange juice to their villa each morning.

“Guests love the addition of the Eden Rock service, every client is treated as a VIP and are allocated their very own 24-hour concierge whom they can contact anytime to arrange anything they require,” says Niamh McCarthy who is Exceptional Villas specialist for St Barts.

When you book an Eden Rock villa with Exceptional Villas, guests will also have complimentary access to the water sports equipment such as paddle boards, kayaks and snorkelling.

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll free from US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197