Global Chilled Beam System Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Chilled Beam System market is accounted for $214.6 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $502.5 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.9%

Global Chilled Beam System market is accounted for $214.6 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $502.5 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.9%. The market growth is due to increasing demand for energy efficient buildings. Factors such as increasing demand from healthcare facilities, commercial offices and hotels are driving the market growth. On the other hand, high initial cost and lack of consumer awareness are hindering the market. The opportunities for the market lie in chilled beam applications. With rapid urbanization, the acceptance of chilled beam systems is gaining popularity in emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil. The challenge lies in trade-off between temperature and humidity.

The market for multi-service chilled beam systems is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period as it provides the functions of both active and passive chilled beam systems along with many additional features. Europe has the maximum penetration in Chilled Beam System due to its early adoption. North America and Asia Pacific regions are in the premature stages of implementing Chilled Beam Systems. North America is expected to witness fastest growth on account of demand from healthcare and commercial sectors.

Some of the key players in global Chilled Beam System market include Caverion Corporation, Flakt Woods Group, TROX GmbH, Lindab AB, FTF Group, Systemair AB, Halton Group, Dadanco Pty Ltd., Swegon AB, Titus Hvac, Frenger Systems, Mestek Inc and Price Industries.

Designs Covered:

• Multi-Service Chilled Beam

• Active Chilled Beam

• Passive Chilled Beam

Functions Covered:

• Cooling and Heating

• Cooling Only

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare Facilities

• Commercial Offices

• Hotels

• Educational Institutions

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Caverion Corporation

10.2 Flakt Woods Group

10.3 TROX GmbH

10.4 Lindab AB

10.5 FTF Group

10.6 Systemair AB

10.7 Halton Group

10.8 Dadanco Pty Ltd.

10.9 Swegon AB

10.10 Titus Hvac

10.11 Frenger Systems

10.12 Mestek Inc

10.13 Price Industries

