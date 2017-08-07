Minnesota State Fair Introduces Zerotie, the World’s First Hands Free™ Self-lacing Shoes

Zerotie Rocky Run in White Zerotie - the World's First Hands Free Self-Lacing Shoes

Zerotie, the world's first hands free self-lacing shoes will be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair from August 24th through September 4th, 2017.

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerotie, hands free self-lacing shoes will be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair at 1265 Snelling Ave N, St Paul, MN 55108 from August 24th through September 4th, 2017. Zerotie will be on site at the Sprongs booth, to showcase its much-anticipated new line of Men’s, Women’s and Children’s Fall 2017 collections.

The Minnesota State Fair is particularly important to Zerotie, as the company is based in Ham Lake, MN.

Zerotie is a unique shoe, in that it combines technology with footwear. The patented Zerotie system eliminates the need to bend down to tie and untie your shoes. With Zerotie shoes, there is no button to press or strap to pull. It’s simple and easy to use. To wear the shoe, you simply place your foot in the shoe, draw your foot back to activate the “tying” mechanism and you’re ready to go. (Insert video link here). Loosening the laces is just as easy. All you have to do is effortlessly press down on the small lever on the back of the shoe with your foot and you step right out. The shoes are absolutely hands free. Once you take them out of the box, you’ll never need to touch them with your hands again.

“This shoe presents a tremendous benefit to so many different types of consumers”, states Evan Cagner, C.E.O. of Synclaire Brands. “It’s really a quality of life product…our technology works great for people who need to tighten and loosen their shoes constantly, and those who take their shoes on and off many times a day; health care professionals, frequent air travelers, triathletes, runners, home services workers, the elderly and disabled, and people with special needs.”

“The reaction to Zerotie has been awesome,” states Forrest Brown, VP Sales for the brand. “We even received a call recently, while being interviewed on WCCO, from a guy who wore a pair of Zerotie to run a marathon. He said he would never run in any other shoe.”

When exhibiting at the Fair, the brand is hoping to get the same reaction. “We are so excited to reveal the new Zerotie Fall 2017 Collection,” states Brown. “This type of footwear is such a game-changer and now we have an even wider range of styles to choose from.”

Zerotie was invented by Greg Johnson, of Hugo, MN, after watching his mother struggle with bending down to tie her shoes due to her severe arthritis. After perfecting the design and technology, and connecting with another MN native, Victoria Staten, Zerotie’s Brand Manager, who spent many years of her career in the shoe business, consumers all over the country will finally have an opportunity to wear these life changing shoes. “While the idea came from someone who couldn’t physically tie their shoes, we realized we were on to something when we tested it with kids who said they wore them every day and didn’t want to give them back!” states Staten.

The Fall 2017 collection will include Men’s, Women’s and Children’s, starting at a price point of $125USD for Adults and $70USD for Children’s. Zerotie are available now, online at www.zerotie.com as well as select Independent Comfort, Sporting Goods, General Outdoor, Tech Fashion and Children’s retailers nationwide. Zerotie is being sold at the Sprongs booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

Zerotie is a registered trademark of Hands Free, LLC, Ham Lake, MN. (714) 756-2227 For more information, please go to www.zerotie.com



How to wear Zerotie Hands Free self-lacing shoes