ALPFA to kick off its 2017 National Convention on August 6th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Thousands of Hispanic college students and professionals to attend four-day convention and career fair with Fortune 1000 corporate partners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALPFA, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, a non-profit serving Latino professionals, and students, is holding its annual National Convention at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, from August 6th to August 10th.

This year’s convention theme - “The New Latino Paradigm” – focuses on how Latino students and professionals are driving the growth in our economy. ALPFA is proud to have RSM US LLP as the 2017 Lead Partner.

“Today’s leaders know that to succeed in a global environment, they need to focus not only on what’s happening across the street but also what’s happening around the globe. And they know that the most innovative thinking comes when we consider the unique perspectives and viewpoints of individuals from diverse backgrounds. RSM’s commitment to diversity and inclusion includes our ¡HOLA! employee network group and our proud sponsorship of ALPFA,” said Joe Adams, Managing Partner, and CEO, RSM US LLP

ALPFA is capable of providing our members with the ability to think globally through our commitment to professional growth and development at the convention and through events and programs hosted by our student and professional chapters around the country. Participants at the convention will take part in more than 100 in-depth sessions across a range of topics and industries, including Finance, Auditing, Taxes, Digital Marketing, Robotics, Big Data, Diversity and Inclusion, Veterans and LGBTQ issues, Innovation, Strategy, Leadership Development, and Women of ALPFA.

With more than 100 professional and leadership development workshops, panels and events, plus great entertainment with ALPFA’s Got Talent event, White Night celebration and an exclusive official Guinness World Records attempt by an ALPFA member, the 2017 ALPFA convention promises to be the best ever. Additionally, on August 10th, convention sponsors will participate in a Career Fair and Expo that will open opportunities for jobs and internships for all attendees to the conference.

Convention sponsors and Career Fair participants include RSM (Lead Partner), EY, KPMG, PwC, State Street (Host Partners), Bank of America, Deloitte, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northwestern Mutual (Platinum Partners), Walmart, BNY Mellon (Lead Emeritus), among others.

About ALPFA

ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) purpose is connecting Latino leaders for impact. Founded in 1972, it counts over 80,000+ members assembled in 45 professional and more than 160 student chapters across America.

For more information visit http://alpfa.org and http://convention.alpfa.org

About RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit http://rsmus.com

Contact