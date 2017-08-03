ComforceHealth is Exhibiting at GHIMA’s Annual Convention

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComforceHealth will be exhibiting at the Georgia Health Information Management Association’s (GHIMA) Annual Convention. The convention will be held at the Hilton Savannah DeSoto in Savannah, Georgia.

The theme of this year’s event is, “Listening, Learning, Leveraging.” ComforceHealth industry experts will be located at booth #21 from August 6 – 7, 2017.

About ComforceHealth

ComforceHealth, a part of the ACS Group, provides business services to hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States. We drive innovation and create value for clients by providing health information management services that include medical coding, audit, clinical documentation, leadership, and education. Our skilled and educated resources understand HIPAA, PHI, and other healthcare industry requirements. Our operation centers are managed by subject matter experts who adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, delivery, and quality. For more information, please visit: www.comforcehealth.com.

About GHIMA

The Georgia Health Information Management Association (GHIMA) is a non-profit organization whose membership consists of health information management professionals employed in hospitals and other healthcare settings throughout the state. GHIMA is the Georgia component state association of our national organization, the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). AHIMA is the premier association of health information management (HIM) professionals worldwide. Serving 52 affiliated component state associations and more than 103,000 health information professionals, it is recognized as the leading source of “HIM knowledge,” a respected authority for rigorous professional education and training. For more information, please visit: www.ghima.org.

