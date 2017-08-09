Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market Overview, Growth, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2022

Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022

The global nucleic acid therapeutics market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. The global nucleic acid therapeutics market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period. Collaboration is the most effective strategy and first comer advantage is huge. Also, research funding by healthcare organizations and governments to develop advanced products is further expected to impel the growth

Key Players for Global Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics Market:

• Wave Life Sciences Ltd.,

• Copernicus Therapeutics Inc.,

• Imugene,

• Caperna,

• Phylogica,

• Protagonist Therapeutics,

• Benitec Biopharma,

• EGEN (Expression Genetics),

• BioMedica (Oxford BioMedica),

• Transgene

• others.

Market Highlights

Nucleic acid therapeutics are analogues or inhibitors of naturally occurring nucleic acids or proteins responsible for genetic expression. They are intended to inhibit the expression of faulty proteins or to increase the expression of deficient proteins causing diseases.

Traditional drug therapy has poor or no cure for genetic diseases such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, diabetes etc. Molecular target identification and genetic profiling forms the backbone of these class of drugs. The human genome project has also increased our understanding of the genetics. Nucleic acid medication have revolutionary potential as they target the genetic basis of diseases and can have permanent cure.

The market driving factors are the recent developments in genetics, the increasing economic and technological investments in research and development, poor cure rates for genetic diseases with traditional drugs, rising power of software’s to mimic the human molecular entities such as receptors etc.

The Hottest Trend in the Market

Nucleic medicines are targeted therapies designed to act on the molecular level. They are intended to correct for either the expression of a proteins causing disease or to correct for decreased protein expression in diseases.

The market for nucleic acid therapeutics is being driven by factors such as the intense expectation about their revolutionary potential, the potential extreme return on investment that can accrue, lack of effective treatment for genetic disorders with convectional drug therapy etc.

However, the market constraints are also serious which has limited the market. The technical barriers include lack of understanding of genetics and the extreme high development and time costs coupled with poor rates of success in developing newer nucleic acid drugs. The social barriers include issues of genetic contamination and other taboos associated with gene transfer. The regulatory hurdles are also strong and include issues of safety and ownership arising from genetic material.

Segmentation:

Global nucleic acid therapeutics market has been segmented

On the basis of technology which comprises anti-sense and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozymes, aptamers and others.

On the basis of applications; market is segmented into monogenetic disorders which is further sub segmented into thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis etc. and multi-genetic disorders which is sub segmented into cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases etc.

On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals, academic & research institutes.

