Cold Pressed Juice Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR over 7% by 2022

Market Research Future

Cold Pressed Juice Market in Consideration with Source (Vegetables, Fruits), Functional Use (Weight Loss) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Hain BluePrint, Inc (U.S.), Suja Life , LLC v, Liquiteria (U.S.), Greenhouse Juice Co. (U.S.), Organic Press Juices (UAE), Evolution Fresh (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Cold Pressed Juice Market which has been estimated to grow more than 7% to 2022

Market Overview

Cold pressed juice preserves healthy nutrients even after extraction of juice. Due to busy lifestyle consumption of healthy fruits and vegetables has gone down hence, cold pressed juice helps consumers in taking healthy dose of essential nutrients daily. In recent years consumer’s demand is rising for beverages as it gives additional health benefits and has higher nutritional value.

There are various combination of fruits and vegetable juices available in the market, for various functional uses like weight loss, energy boaster, detox, rejuvenate. Consumers also can customize the combination according to their requirements. Various nuts and seeds are added to fortify cold pressed juices, making them healthier hence working class women prefer such type of juice to meet their daily intake of nutrients.

Competitive Analysis-

Major Key Players in Cold Pressed Juice Market are:

PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Hain BluePrint (U.S.), Inc, Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Liquiteria (U.S.), Greenhouse Juice Co. (U.S.), Organic Press Juices (UAE), Evolution Fresh (U.S.), and RAW Pressery (India).

The Global Cold Pressed Juice Market is fragmented in accordance with various vendors including international and regional players. Companies are competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. This market is dominated by top key manufacturers who have global presence as well as strong brand image.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2020

Market Forecast

Global cold pressed juice market is growing mainly due to rising health concerns about trans-fat and increasing demand of healthy beverages which are supporting the growth of this market. Many well-known dieticians are opening their own manufacturing unit to improve their client’s lifestyle which is influencing the market growth of cold pressed juice. Key players are investing in vending machines as means of advertising it to consumers, as few vending machines have come up with display of ingredients mainly natural and nutritional information. Decline in the carbonated and other chemical preservative added beverages are driving sales of cold pressed juices.

These factors will play a key role to grow cold pressed juice market at CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Cold Pressed Juice Market - Forecast to 2022”

Regional Analysis

The global cold pressed juice market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Among these North America has a major market share followed by Europe, Asia Pacific on the other hand is the growing market of global cold presses juice. Growing population and rise in disposable income in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for cold pressed juice.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cold-pressed-juice-market-2020

Study Objectives of Cold Pressed Juice Market:

• In depth analysis of the market segments and sub-segments

• Estimating and forecasting market size by source, functional use and region

• Analyzing key driving forces which are influencing the market

• Analyzing the market on region level and its market predictions for North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (ROW)

• Value chain & supply chain analysis

• Company profiling of major players of the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping of key stakeholders in the market

• Analyzing historical market trends, technologies and current government regulatory requirements

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.