Critical Care Equipment (CCE) market is growing moderately and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015 to 2023

Middle-East and Africa Critical Care Equipment (CCE) market growing moderately and expected to reach US$ 1061.4 million by 2023

Major Key Players are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Baxter (US) Koninklijke Philips ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The Middle-East and Africa critical care equipment (CCE) market has been evaluated to be growing moderately and is expected that it will continue to grow at the same pace in future as well. This market was US$ 681.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 1061.4 million by 2023 growing at the CAGR of 5.7%.Critical care is very important medical procedure planned to cure critical medical conditions such as severe illness, injuries or both.

Hospitals have their own critical care unit (CCU) or commonly known as intensive care unit (ICU) to monitor, diagnose and treat patients under controlled medical conditions with the help of critical care equipment. These are technologically advanced devices which monitor and collect accurate data about patients’ current medical condition. CCE also provides life support to patients so that patients can maintain organ functioning in life threatening medical conditions including severe injuries, illness or both.

The critical care equipment market in these regions is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10% annually and which boosts growth of the overall healthcare industry. Hospitals in these regions are spending about 20%-30% of their budget on critical care units. Medical equipment manufacturers are spending money on R&D to develop more advance and innovative products for the CCE market. Continuous innovation and growing adoption of new technology are leading the growth of this market.

Major Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

• General Electric Company (US),

• Medtronic (Republic of Ireland),

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany),

• Baxter (US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa critical care equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type of equipment which includes patient monitor, medical ventilator, dialysis, IV pumps, infusion pump, suction apparatus and others. On the basis of end user of the market, the same has been is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories and others.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 65 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Critical Care Equipment (CCE) Market Research Report –Forecast till 2022”

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said that the market of Middle-East and Africa critical care equipment (CCE) is growing moderately and expected to continue its growth similarly in future as well. Critical care equipment (CCE) also known as intensive care equipment provides life support to patients who are admitted for the cure of life threatening or medical illness. Critical care unit (CCU) is equipped with critical care equipment which is useful to monitor patients and maintain life support to maintain function of human organs. Due to technological advancement of CCE, medical professionals are able to diagnose and treat more efficiently than before. Increasing healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, top class medical facilities and skilled medical professionals are leading to the growth for CCE market in these regions. Healthcare is one of the high priorities of government in this region which is major boost for this sector over here. Middle-East and Africa critical care equipment market is growing at the CAGR of 5.7% which was around US$ 681.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 1061.5 million by 2023. However, there are several factors which are inhibiting this market’s growth such as high cost, lack of advanced healthcare facilities particularly in African countries etc.

