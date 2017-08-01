Whole and Happy Yoga and Nature Retreat Returns to Faasai Resort and Spa in Thailand

Enjoying sunset on the beach after a day of yoga

Whole & Happy will hold a week-long Whole & Happy yoga retreat at Thailand's award-winning eco-resort Faasai Resort and Spa.

CHANTHABURI, THAILAND, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, Whole & Happy Retreat will host their third Balance Retreat in partnership with Faasai Resort and Spa, on Thailand's Southeast coast.

Whole & Happy was founded by two yoga teachers from opposite sides of the world, Rosie Moreton and Natasha Kochan, who have both worked on many yoga retreats internationally and found them incredible, inspirational experiences. But they realized in talking to past guests that the messages presented were somewhat unsustainable upon return to their normal lifestyle.

"We longed to create the kind of yoga retreat that out fellow yogis, outdoor-loving brothers, and wine-drinking non-yogi best friends would all want to go on," said Rosie.

"We sought to create a fun-loving but powerful retreat focused on the balance between practice and playfulness, the wonder of nature, and yoga for the soul, not just for the body," said Natasha.

Whole & Happy Retreat partners with eco-resorts and eco conscious accommodation around the world who share their deep seeded love for the planet. Faasai Resort and Spa was the location of their first retreat and holds a very special place in their heart, and as an award-winning eco resort off the beaten track in Chanthaburi, is the perfect space for a powerful retreat experience.

The resort nestles into a forest-covered hill which descends down to the sea and is surrounded by local orchards and rubber plantations. The peaceful and serene environment is ideal for yoga and meditation, with its herbal gardens, swimming pool, luxury Thai Style bungalows, organic farm, and a magnificent Bodhi Tree on the grounds.

Participants in the 7-day all-inclusive retreat will experience a balance of energising and restorative practices, nourishing simple food, good company, beautiful surroundings and immersion in nature. Whole & Happy Balance Retreat is suitable for both beginners and experienced yoga practitioners, and incorporates energising morning Vinyasa Flow and Hatha Yoga alongside Restorative Yoga, Meditation and Pranayama in the evenings.

Activities include a cycle trip to Chao Lao Beach, an organic farm tour, sunrise sun salutations overlooking the sea, guided walking meditation, a foodie trip to local markets, and a Thai cooking class with the chef of Faasai Resort and Spa.

Rosie & Natasha believe in the positive, life-altering benefits of yoga practice and are excited to help people discover happy balance in their lives through the power of retreat. The retreat will be held from November 3-9, 2017. The price is $US 850 which includes private bungalow accommodation with ensuite, all meals, classes, and transfer from Bangkok to Faasai Resort.

Faasai Resort and Spa is a 14 room eco-resort in Chanthaburi, Thailand about 200 kilometres southeast of Bangkok. It has won the following awards for its service and support for the environment and community. Certificate of Excellence - TripAdvisor in 2017 and 2013; Best Small Hotel in Thailand – Tourism Authority of Thailand Green Awards in 2011 and 2009; Green award and special award for cultivation and use of herbs and spices from the Governor of Chanthaburi 2011; Outstanding service to the environment and nature in the Eastern region – Thailand Boutique Awards 2010; Runner-up in the budget category in the 2008 Wild Asia Responsible Tourism Awards.