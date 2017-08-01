Home Energy Systems Recognized as a Top Solar Contractor in San Diego
The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes San Diego-based solar firm
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors, and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25.
“The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States,” said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”
The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and Home Energy Systems will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.
Home Energy Systems employs 20 workers, who installed 1,350 kW of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 2001, the company has installed 6,960 kW of solar. The company is now a trusted solar installer and the premier energy storage provider in San Diego County. Since our founding, our main focus was to share the financial and environmental benefits of solar renewable energy with not only residential clients, but also commercial clients.
“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top solar contractors in the United States,” stated Ross Williams, Vice President of Home Energy Systems, “we work very hard to provide top tier customer service, installation and renewable energy products.”
-------------------------
About Solar Power World
-------------------------
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
-------------------------------------------
About Home Energy Systems (H.E.S. Solar)
-------------------------------------------
Home Energy Systems has been a San Diego solar energy design and installation company since 2001. H.E.S. provides clean energy through quality solar power systems for homes and businesses with attention to the financial sense it makes for each client. Home Energy Systems prides their business on quality customer service, cutting-edge design, efficiency, and aesthetic value to keep power flowing, electric bills low, and to preserve the original beauty of the property. Home Energy Systems has been monetizing the sun since 2001.
Allison Kelley
Home Energy Systems
619-692-2015
email us here