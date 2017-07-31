Amplifier and Comparator Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global amplifier and comparator market to grow at a CAGR of 2.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Amplifier and Comparator Market

Description

Amplifiers increase the current, voltage, or power of a signal. These electronic devices are mostly used in wireless communications and broadcasting. They are also present in audio equipment. Amplifiers are categorized into weak-signal amplifiers and power amplifiers. A comparator circuit compares two voltages or currents and gives a digital signal output to indicate which voltage or current is larger. Comparators are often used to check whether an input has reached a predetermined value.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global amplifier and comparator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the use of amplifiers and comparators across different sectors in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Amplifier and Comparator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Analog Devices

• Broadcom

• Linear Technology

• Maxim Integrated

• Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

• Intersil

• MediaTek

• Microchip Atmel

• Microsemi

• NXP Semiconductors

• ON Semiconductor

• Qorvo

• Skyworks Solutions

• STMicroelectronics

Market driver

• Rise in the number of applications of amplifiers and comparators.

Market challenge

• Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry.

Market trend

• Rising technological convergence.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

