Global Oil and Gas Storage Market is Predicted to grow at Approximately 3.5% by 2023

Oil and Gas Storage Market

Market research future published a half cooked research report on global Oil and Gas Storage market. which is expected to grow CAGR of at 3.5% by 2017 to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Oil and Gas Storage Market Information Report By Product Type (Oil and Natural Gas), By Storage Type (Underground and Aboveground) and By Regions - Global Forecast to 2023.

Oil and gas are increasingly stored to meet the growing demand for energy. Oil is stored in tankers and other stationary facilities so it can be transported over vast distances and regions to meet the demand. Gas, on the other hand needs to be stored underground in facilities such as depleted oil and gas fields, salt caverns and aquifers.

As the global oil and gas industry is increasingly witnessing a drop in oil prices, OPEC countries are increasingly storing their oil and natural gas products to make profit when the prices climb back.

Natural gas storage is expected to dominate the market in terms of product type. With gas being increasingly used for providing domestic heating in North America and Europe regions, storing gas for winter season demand is of prime importance to the countries in the region. Countries are eager to take advantage of the price drop of natural gas and are procuring it more than the required demand. This procured gas has to be stored so that it can be used again in the state of winter season demand. Natural gas is stored in underground inventory such as depleted reservoirs in oil and/or natural gas fields, aquifers, and salt cavern formations. Liquefied natural gas is stored in liquid or gaseous forms above ground.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global oil and gas storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global oil and gas storage market by product type, by storage type and by region.

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Product Type

• Oil

• Natural Gas

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Storage Type

• Underground

• Aboveground

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Region

• Europe

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

Key Players

The major players operating in oil and gas storage market are

• Royal Vopak N.V. (Dutch)

• TechnipFMC plc (U.K.)

• Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (U.S.)

• Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK)

• The Vitol Group (The Netherlands)

• WorleyParsons Limited (Australia)

• Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC(U.S.)

• Centrica plc (U.K.)

• Chiyoda Corporation (Japan)

Study Objectives of Global Oil and Gas Storage Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global oil and gas storage market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global oil and gas storage market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the oil and gas storage market

The report for global oil and gas storage market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Oil

4.3 Natural Gas

5 Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Storage Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aboveground

5.3 Underground

6 Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 U.K

6.3.2 France

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 Spain

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario

7.2.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2.2 Market Development Analysis

7.2.3 End User/Service Benchmarking

7.3 Royal Vopak N.V. (The Netherlands)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Product/Service Offering

7.3.3 Strategy

7.4 TechnipFMC plc (U.K.)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Product/Service Offering

7.4.3 Strategy

7.5 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (U.S.)

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Product/Service Offering

7.5.3 Strategy

7.6 Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK)

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Product/Service Offering

7.6.3 Strategy

7.7 The Vitol Group (The Netherlands)

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Product/Service Offering

7.7.3 Strategy

7.8 WorleyParsons Limited (Australia)

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Product/Service Offering

7.8.3 Strategy

7.9 Niska Gas Storage Partners (U.S.)

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Product/Service Offering

7.9.3 Strategy

7.10 Centrica