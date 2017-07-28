Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

This report studies Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Dupont

Hanwha Advanced Materials

JFE Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Royal Ten Cate NV

Quadrant Plastic Composites

Royal DSM

Cytec Industries

By types, the market can be split into

Traditional GMT

Advanced GMT

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.1.1 Definition of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.1.2 Specifications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.2 Classification of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.2.1 Traditional GMT

1.2.2 Advanced GMT

1.3 Applications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

8.1 Celanese Corporation

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Celanese Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Celanese Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 BASF SE

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 BASF SE 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 BASF SE 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Dupont

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Dupont 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Dupont 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Hanwha Advanced Materials

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Hanwha Advanced Materials 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Hanwha Advanced Materials 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 JFE Chemical Corporation

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 JFE Chemical Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 JFE Chemical Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 SABIC

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 SABIC 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 SABIC 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Royal Ten Cate NV

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Royal Ten Cate NV 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Royal Ten Cate NV 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Quadrant Plastic Composites

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Quadrant Plastic Composites 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Quadrant Plastic Composites 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Royal DSM

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Royal DSM 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Royal DSM 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Cytec Industries

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Cytec Industries 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Cytec Industries 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

