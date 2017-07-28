Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

WiseGuy Market Research Report

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

This report studies Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Celanese Corporation
BASF SE
Dupont
Hanwha Advanced Materials
JFE Chemical Corporation
SABIC
Royal Ten Cate NV
Quadrant Plastic Composites
Royal DSM
Cytec Industries

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1650466-global-glass-mat-thermoplastics-gmt-market-professional-survey-report-2017

By types, the market can be split into
Traditional GMT
Advanced GMT

By Application, the market can be split into
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1650466-global-glass-mat-thermoplastics-gmt-market-professional-survey-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.1.1 Definition of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.1.2 Specifications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.2 Classification of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.2.1 Traditional GMT
1.2.2 Advanced GMT
1.3 Applications of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)
8.1 Celanese Corporation
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Celanese Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Celanese Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 BASF SE
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 BASF SE 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 BASF SE 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Dupont
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Dupont 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Dupont 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Hanwha Advanced Materials
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Hanwha Advanced Materials 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Hanwha Advanced Materials 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 JFE Chemical Corporation
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 JFE Chemical Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 JFE Chemical Corporation 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 SABIC
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 SABIC 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 SABIC 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Royal Ten Cate NV
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Royal Ten Cate NV 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Royal Ten Cate NV 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Quadrant Plastic Composites
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Quadrant Plastic Composites 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Quadrant Plastic Composites 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Royal DSM
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Royal DSM 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Royal DSM 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Cytec Industries
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Cytec Industries 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Cytec Industries 2016 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Business Region Distribution Analysis

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1650466

Continued....

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Vertical Farming Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Pharmaceutical Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2017-2022
Global Activity Tracker Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author