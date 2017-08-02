Quadex™ Is Now Offering Applicator Training and Equipment Financing

Quadex offers applicator equipment training to optimize usage and efficiency of its rigs.

Training and financing programs designed to optimize manhole rehabilitation efficiency and business growth.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadex Repair Materials (QRM), a division of Vortex Infrastructure®, is now offering advanced applicator training and equipment financing to both existing and new SprayMaster™ and SpinMaster™ equipment owners. “We’ve got the best application equipment on the market,” said Neil Wisener, President of Quadex, LLC. “We would like all of our applicators take advantage of this training to ensure they always produce a quality application for their customers.”

The intensive applicator training session ranges from proper operation, maintenance and product mixing, to crew optimization, and scheduling efficiency. “We want all of our applicators to succeed. Our trainer has over 20 years of field experience and spends up to three days conducting hands-on, real world training to help them become more efficient and effective in the field,” added Wisener.

QRM also offers equipment financing to support new and existing applicators. With the growth of the manhole rehabilitation market, the company has seen increased interest from potential new applicators, as well as existing ones wanting to expand. “Our customers see a need for adding applicator equipment, but shy away because of the investment,” said Sam Wisener, National Product Manager for Quadex Repair Materials. “We have aligned ourselves with an equipment financing organization that will help our customers affordably get into this market, or simply add to their fleet.”

Quadex, LLC is a member of the Vortex family of companies. Since 1991, Quadex has been considered one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of infrastructure rehabilitation products for the water and sewer industry. Quadex manufactures geopolymers, epoxies and hybrid cements for the rehabilitation of large diameter pipe, manholes and other civil infrastructure.