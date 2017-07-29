Elite Connections--Dating Made Safe, and Easy

Elite Connections on Fox News

Elite Connections--Making Dating More Safe, and Easy, Proving to be the Better alternative than blind date websites that may not screen their users.

Our team of matchmakers screen and interview in a way that authenticates prospects, where websites clearly cannot.” — Sherri Murphy

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When singles in Hollywood or anywhere else in the country for that matter--get lonely and don't know where to turn to, thankfully, they now have a simple solution. Smart singles in the know have been using L.A.'s own Celebrity Matchmakers; Elite Connections now, for decades. But fortunately for singles out there, the Dating Expert to the Stars are not just for the rich and famous. Elite Connections serves all types of clientele from the girl next door, to the widowed housewife, or even the successful, seeking bachelor.

Recently this month, Elite Connections own CEO Sherri Murphy and Elite Connections COO Tammi Pickle appeared on Fox News to give some much needed advice to some of America's singles out there. The VIP dating consultants at Elite Connections International stated, "We enjoyed being on Fox News Channel 5, and appreciate being on any other news stations when we can to help inform the public about how to be successful in their dating, and to give them a chance to meet us, and help them find that person they’ve been searching for."

Proving to be the better, safer alternative than blind date websites that do not even meet or screen their users, Elite Connections hand picks each and every client and date, meeting every one in person, and finding each client the very best best fit. With this attention to detail and care, it is not that surprising that Elite Connections International have remarkably been in business for nearly twenty five years. As such, these top matchmakers know the ins and outs of dating. On 'Fox News' as seen in the clip here, the mother and daughter matchmaking team of Elite Connections talk about how to find love, and about the mistakes that many singles often make.

"We meet all of your matches in person, so you are meeting and dating the kind of person that makes sense." Sherri Murphy of Elite Connections states, adding, "You have a team of experienced, professional matchmakers who are here to guide the way to that special person your heart longs for."

Sherri Murphy further states, "Our team of matchmakers screen and interview in a way that authenticates prospects where websites clearly cannot. Thanks to our discreet and personal approach, clients bid adieu to blind dates, and benefit from first dates which often lead to amazing relationships." Sherri adds, "And there’s peace of mind in knowing if one match doesn’t spark mutual interest, the next one just might!"

Sherri further says, "We are dedicated to seeking matches that make sense with insightful guidance and personal coaching every step of the way. If you are interested in finding out more about our Elite matchmaking services and have questions, please reach out and speak with one of our professional matchmakers who are here to learn about the match that’s right for you."

Contact the matchmakers at 800-923-4200 info@eliteconnections.com

www.eliteconnections.com

Tammi Pickle and Sherri Murphy of Elite Connections International on Fox News