Air Cargo 2017 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2020
Air Cargo Market to 2020
The analysts forecast the global air cargo market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2016-2020.
Air cargo services ship different kinds of goods by air to both international and domestic customers at competitive rates. Such services are provided by air cargo companies that arrange for a transfer, customs clearance, and tracking of consignments. The cargo is transported by passenger or charter aircraft. Air cargo companies or freight forwarders provide the following services:
• Shipment of goods by airways
• Door-to-door delivery of goods
• Customs clearance
• Tracking of cargo
• Packaging of goods
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air cargo market during the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of cargo in RTK and metric tons.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Air Cargo Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cargo Pacific
• The Emirates Group
• FedEx
• Korean Air
• UPS
Other prominent vendors
• Airfrance KLM Martinair Cargo
• British Airlines
• Cargolux
• China Airlines
• Delta Airlines
• Deutsche Post DHL
• Etihad Airways
• Lufthansa
• Qatar Airways
• Saudi Arabian Airlines
• Singapore Airlines
• TNT Express
Market driver
• Increase in e-commerce to boost air cargo movement
Market challenge
• Increase in reshoring and nearshoring manufacturing
Market trend
• Increase in number of freight forwarders
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation
• Segmentation of global air cargo market
• Global air freight market
• Global airmail market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Air cargo trade between Americas and EMEA
• Air cargo trade between APAC and Americas
• Air cargo trade between EMEA and APAC
• Air cargo trade within Americas
• Air cargo trade within APAC
• Air cargo trade within EMEA
PART 08: Key countries
• Air cargo market in China
• Air cargo market in India
• Air cargo market in US
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Continue…….
