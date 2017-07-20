Air Cargo Market to 2020

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Air Cargo 2017 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2020”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global air cargo market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2016-2020.

Air cargo services ship different kinds of goods by air to both international and domestic customers at competitive rates. Such services are provided by air cargo companies that arrange for a transfer, customs clearance, and tracking of consignments. The cargo is transported by passenger or charter aircraft. Air cargo companies or freight forwarders provide the following services:

• Shipment of goods by airways

• Door-to-door delivery of goods

• Customs clearance

• Tracking of cargo

• Packaging of goods

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/417258-global-air-cargo-market-2016-2020

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air cargo market during the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of cargo in RTK and metric tons.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Air Cargo Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cargo Pacific

• The Emirates Group

• FedEx

• Korean Air

• UPS

Other prominent vendors

• Airfrance KLM Martinair Cargo

• British Airlines

• Cargolux

• China Airlines

• Delta Airlines

• Deutsche Post DHL

• Etihad Airways

• Lufthansa

• Qatar Airways

• Saudi Arabian Airlines

• Singapore Airlines

• TNT Express

Market driver

• Increase in e-commerce to boost air cargo movement

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increase in reshoring and nearshoring manufacturing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in number of freight forwarders

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/417258-global-air-cargo-market-2016-2020

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation

• Segmentation of global air cargo market

• Global air freight market

• Global airmail market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Air cargo trade between Americas and EMEA

• Air cargo trade between APAC and Americas

• Air cargo trade between EMEA and APAC

• Air cargo trade within Americas

• Air cargo trade within APAC

• Air cargo trade within EMEA

PART 08: Key countries

• Air cargo market in China

• Air cargo market in India

• Air cargo market in US

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=417258

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

