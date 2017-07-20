LiVe Well Lanes Visited 8 Million Times Since Opening in Utah Grocery Stores
Partnership helping Utahns live healthier livesSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiVe Well Lanes have exceeded 8 million visits in their first three months. LiVe Well Lanes are located at Associated Foods Stores retailers throughout Utah and contain healthy options for quick snacks.
The LiVe Well checkout lanes were created in January 2017 as a partnership between Intermountain Healthcare, Associated Food Stores, the Utah Department of Health and Utah’s local health departments. The lanes are in 43 Associated Food Stores locations, which includes Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, and Fresh Market.
"The LiVe Well Lane allows you to choose a snack that offers a nutritional benefit," says Joy Musselman, a dietitian and clinical nutrition manager at Intermountain. "Items offered include fruits, vegetables, nuts, calcium-rich dairy, and whole grains — all foods we typically don't get enough of in our diets. Using the LiVe Well Lane, you can easily choose a snack that will help fulfill something that might be deficient in your diet."
The LiVe Well Lanes have one specific area among the checkout lines in the stores. Shoppers chose the LiVe Well Lanes 25 percent of the time. Healthy items sales have increased 49 percent during the first three months, which translated into about 60,000 healthy items sold.
"We're thrilled with the early results as we work together to make it easier for customers to find healthier choices for their families," says Neal Berube, CEO of Associated Food Stores and a member of Intermountain's Board of Trustees. "Associated Food Stores appreciates the opportunity to participate with Intermountain Healthcare in serving the community. As we take this journey we understand people are seeking better options in meeting their nutrition and fitness goals."
“These numbers reflect that both consumers and retailers benefit from the convenience of healthier options in checkout lanes,” says Jess Church, public health dietitian at Utah Department of Health. “We’re really proud of cross-sector partnerships like this one that make Utahns’ health a priority in our communities.”
The growth will likely continue as additional stores have the opportunity to initiate the program.
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 185 clinics, a Medical Group with some 1,500 employed physicians, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and in efficient healthcare delivery.
The mission of the Utah Department of Health is to protect the public's health through preventing avoidable illness, injury, disability and premature death, assuring access to affordable, quality health care, and promoting healthy lifestyles.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
