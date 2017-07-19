15th Annual Bend Brewfest in Bend, Oregon August 10-12
Popular Oregon three-day beer festival hosts 85+ breweries and expects close to 40,000 visitorsBEND, OREGON, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to raise a pint and toast all things craft beer for the 15th annual Bend Brewfest, scheduled for August 10-12, 2017 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon!
Traditionally held the third weekend of August in Bend’s Old Mill District, this year’s event was moved up a week to avoid the highly anticipated solar eclipse, which will pass over Central Oregon on August 21.
The Bend Brewfest showcases some of the most innovative breweries in the country, large and small. West Coast heavyweights Deschutes, Lagunitas and Sierra Nevada will once again be at the Bend Brewfest, as will regional favorites like Crux, pFriem, Fremont and Hopworks Urban Brewery. Craft beer aficionados will also have the chance to sample some of the Pacific Northwest’s smaller standouts such as Sedition Brewing out of The Dalles, Oregon; Ashtown Brewing from Longview, Washington; and Incline Cider Company based out of Auburn, Washington. Overall, more than 200 beers, ciders and wine will be showcased during the festival.
One of the yearly highlights at the Bend Brewfest is its X-Tap program. Essentially a specialty beer festival within the Bend Brewfest itself, the X-Tap program is reserved for small batch and experimental beers. The X-Taps are where festivalgoers can indulge in big barrel-aged beers like Anderson Valley’s Wild Turkey Bourbon Barrel Aged Salted Caramel Porter or Deschutes Brewery’s Black Butte XXVII, both of which will be on tap at this year’s Brewfest. The 2017 X-Tap program also includes a number of hard-to-find sour and farmhouse ales, such as pFriem’s Kumquat Farmhouse Ale, Buoy’s Benedict Cumberbatch and Boneyard’s Gooze Cruze. Approximately 40 breweries and cider houses are participating in this year’s X-Tap program.
When:
• Thursday, August 10 - Noon to 11 p.m.
• Friday, August 11 - Noon to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, August 12 - Noon to 11 p.m.
Note: Families are welcome during the day but the Bend Brewfest is 21 and over after 5 p.m. No dogs allowed.
Where: Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, Oregon
Admission: Visitors can enter the event for free. A one-time purchase of a souvenir mug is required for tasting. Mugs start at $20 and include five tasting tokens. Additional tasting tokens can be purchased for $5 for five tokens. One token equals a 4-ounce taste.
Contact: 541.312.8510
When visitors drink beer at the Bend Brewfest, they’re also helping the community. This year’s charity beneficiaries will be the Deschutes River Conservancy, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, NeighborImpact and the Bend Fire Community Assistance Program. Money raised at the event will go to the nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their missions.
More than 1,000 volunteers power the Brewfest. To be become a volunteer, visit the website and sign up for a four-hour shift. In addition to having a great time while helping several great causes, you’ll receive a T-shirt, mug and tasting tokens.
For more information, visit www.bendbrewfest.com.
About the Les Schwab Amphitheater
The Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon’s premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a legendary Central Oregon businessman Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August, plus free concerts by local and national performers in the Bend Memorial Clinic Free Summer Sunday Concert Series. www.bendconcerts.com
About the Old Mill District
One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com
###
Marney Smith
Les Schwab Amphitheater
541-312-0131
email us here