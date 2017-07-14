Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 11.93% and Forecast to 2021”.

Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017

Executive Summary

Carbon composite driveshaft/propeller shaft is a long shaft used to connect the engine transmission to the axle through the differential of the vehicles. The carbon composite driveshaft is used in passenger cars where high performance is the important factor. Hypercars and super sports cars use carbon composite driveshafts. The driveshaft is also available in the aftermarket as a replacement or add-on product.

The analysts forecast the global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market to grow at a CAGR of 11.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive carbon composite driveshaft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments and aftermarket services for the on-road vehicles with carbon composite driveshafts.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

· Americas

· APAC

· EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Carbon Composite Driveshaft Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

· American Axle & Manufacturing

· Hitachi Automotive Systems

· Machine Service

· Neapco

Other prominent vendors

· GKN

· Precision Shaft Technologies

· QA1

Market driver

• Rising competition among super sports car manufacturers

Market challenge

• High cost of R&D

Market trend

• Growing use of carbon fiber driveshafts in SUV segment

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing use of carbon fiber driveshafts in SUV segment

• Use of nanotechnology in driveshafts for better performance

• Use of advanced production and manufacturing technologies for carbon fiber composites

..…..Continued

