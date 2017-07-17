Auto/Mate Integrates with Darwin Automotive F&I Platform, Providing Dealerships with Advanced Menu & Selling Solutions
"Darwin takes the details from each deal, vehicle and customer financial situation to determine what the ideal presentation will be for that customer," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems. "In today's customer-centric world this type of prescriptive selling is necessary to improve and speed up the typical car-buying experience."
"Auto/Mate's Open/Mate integration program makes it easy for vendors to integrate, as it is based upon open standards and there are no expensive certifications required," said Jeff Stafford, chief marketing officer of Darwin Automotive. "Additionally, Auto/Mate's team of technology experts is friendly, fast and professional."
With both systems fully integrated, all data entered into the Darwin F&I application is instantly and securely updated in Auto/Mate’s DMS, and any changes made in the DMS are reflected in the Darwin F&I application in real time.
About Darwin Automotive
Darwin Automotive was created by a team of industry experts who were involved in launching one of the first electronic F&I menus to ever hit the retail automotive market. Thanks to partnerships with the largest F&I agencies and DMS providers in the country, Darwin has experienced explosive growth in the last few years.
Darwin's application allows F&I managers to present on paper, desktop, tablet or the customer's home computer. Darwin's solutions use big data to instantly generate personalized and customized presentations based on individual needs.
Darwin's advanced F&I solution is used by more than 1,200 auto dealerships, including two of the top five auto groups in the U.S. Darwin Automotive is a Superior Integrated Solutions company. For more information, visit www.darwinautomotive.com
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system (DMS) software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. Our Automotive Management Productivity Suite (AMPS) is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,350 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards every year from 2012 to 2016.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its “Designed By Car People For Car PeopleTM” slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades. For more information follow us on Twitter @AutoMateDMS and subscribe to our blog at www.automate.com/blog.
