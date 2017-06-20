Appliances Connection Announces Fourth of July Sale
The Fourth of July Summer Sale at Appliances Connection promises to offer their lowest prices of the season thus far!BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection has launched their 4th of July Sale today, June 20th, and it is scheduled to run until July 16th. The sale will slash the prices of their appliances and furniture by up to 65%. This is the biggest sale of the season thus far and is the perfect time for customers to purchase all of their favorite appliances to complete their dream kitchen, bedroom, laundry room, or living room!
Appliances Connection is also offering their signature perks in addition to the savings brought on by the sale. Customers can expect to get free in-home nationwide delivery, sales tax-free shopping in every state except New York and New Jersey, and a special no-interest 24-month financing offer. To get their customers the best price on the market, Appliances Connection combines the savings from rebates, manufacturer deals, and dealer savings to offer a lower price than anyone else on the market.
The focal points of the Appliances Connection 4th of July Sale are their kitchen appliance packages and their laundry appliance pairs. Major brands like AGA, Bertazzoni, Blue Star, Dacor and Bosch (to name a few) are available as bundles for a lower price to allow customers to fully furnish their kitchens with high-quality appliances at a fraction of the cost. AGA is offering a free dishwasher with qualifying purchases, Bertazzoni is offering a free range hood with select items, and customers can even expect to get a free item with their purchase of a built-in appliance package from Fisher & Paykel! In addition to laundry and kitchen package deals, customers can also save big on grills and outdoor kitchen essentials. Big name favorites like Coyote and Napoleon are offering free accessories with the purchase of select grills to get the summer barbecues started the right way at the best price.
By opting for a bundle, customers can take advantage of combined deals to get hundreds of dollars off their orders, like up to $300 on select LG three-piece appliance packages. Appliances Connection is an authorized dealer of hundreds of brands, from household favorite to high-end must-haves and they strive to connect their customers to the best shopping experiences they can in product satisfaction and quality of service. The Appliances Connection Fourth of July Appliance Sale is a big source of savings this summer and it won’t last long!
Sindi Cela
Appliances Connection
8002999470
email us here