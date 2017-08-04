Exciting New Family Attractions Introduced At Sint Maarten Eco Park This Summer.

St Martin Villas St Martin Things to do St Martin Things to do St Martin Things to do

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockland Estate just added new attractions to the public in Sint Maarten this summer offering some of the best adventure attractions and experiences in the world. The experiences include the world’s steepest zip lining called the Flying Dutchman and the Soualiga Sky Explorer chairlift that transports guests to the highest point of the island at 1,125 feet.

The Soualiga features a 58 four passenger chairs that go at a very steady rate of 250 feet per minute. Passengers can see 360° views and views of Anguilla, St Barths, Saba and St Eustatius on the way up to the top.

Visitors have the option of then going down the mountain on the “Flying Dutchman” at speeds of up to 56 miles per hour where you will be attached to a flight line and secured in a harnessed chair. It is then possible to finish the tour by surfing down the mountain in an inner tube on the Schooner Ride.

The eco park is situated on the historic Emilio Wilson Estate which is only a short ride from Port Sint Maarten and nearby villas and hotels. Exceptional Villas, leading luxury company in villa rentals feature many of the luxury St Martin villas on the island. The villas are all only a short trip from the park.

We are so excited to tell our guests all about the new attractions at Rockland Estate that will provide entertainment and family fun. “We have so many families who travel to the island every week that look for adventure for their kids to make it a memorable vacation for everyone," says Niamh McCarthy, Sint Maarten specialist for Exceptional Villas.

When visitors have finished with the attractions, they can then enjoy exploring the estate and have some snacks and beverages at the restaurant. Rates start at US$59 per person which includes the Emilio Wilson Museum and Soualiga Sky Explorer.

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based Vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their customers. This includes matching the perfect villa to each client and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes all aspects of the vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197