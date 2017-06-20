Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021
Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017
Eye tracking refers to the process of using sensors and optical cameras to trace and record the movements of the eye and its focal points. The eye tracking devices include remote and head- mounted eye trackers. There are several eye tracking techniques: Electro-sensor based eye tracking, Scleral search coil eye tracking, Infrared eye tracking, and Video-based eye tracking.
The analysts forecast the global eye tracking devices market to grow at a CAGR of 40.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global eye tracking devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, and sales.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Eye Tracking Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Tobii Pro
• SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI)
• SR Research
• The Eye Tribe
• Gazepoint
Other prominent vendors
• Ergoneers
• EyeTech Digital Systems
• ISCAN
• LC Technology
• Pupil Labs
• Smart Eye
Market driver
• Integration of eye tracking technology into VR
Market challenge
• Presence of intellectual property rights and patents
Market trend
• Increasing use of eye tracking data by advertisement and neuromarketing fields
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Research
• AR and VR
• Human computer interactions (HCI)
• Training and simulation
• Healthcare
PART 08: Market segmentation by product
• Remote eye trackers
• Head-mounted eye trackers
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Development of eye tracking for mobile devices
• Increasing use of eye tracking data by advertisement and neuromarketing fields
• Growing number of applications
• Bundling of technologies to improve end-user experience
..…..Continued
