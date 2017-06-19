FLEXI.COM OFFERS A ROBUST ACCOUNTING SOLUTION FOR GROWING FRANCHISES

Flexi’s Multi-Entity Financial Management is the solution to streamline even the most complex accounting processes franchises face.

SHELTON, CT, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing franchises have unique accounting challenges, and Flexi’s Multi-Entity Financial Management is the solution to streamline even the most complex accounting processes franchises face.

With Flexi Multi-Entity Financial Management, consolidation is automated to help your team experience quick and accurate closes. Additionally, the solution easily manages multiple currencies to save time and increase accuracy, and rapidly establishes procedures, workflows, and reporting for new entities regardless of the complexity of your multi-entity structure.

●Enterprise-Wide Insight – Consolidated financial reporting enables a comprehensive view of your business in any currency, with the ability to easily drill down into the details.

●Simplify Accounting – Automate and simplify complex intercompany transactions with easy to use tools.

●Fast Deployment – Newly acquired companies can be integrated faster with Flexi’s multi-tenant architecture and ability to rapidly clone company setups.

●Business Analysis – Design flexible reporting and gain insights from real-time visibility with instant roll-up reporting (single currency) or consolidations (multiple currencies).

Successful financial management within your growing franchise requires flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. Working with the right partner and solution helps increase productivity, while keeping costs and risks under control.

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business.

Contact: 1-800-3530-9492 or email us at info@flexi.com.

