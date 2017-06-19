Sugar Substitutes Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR over 3.5% during the Forecast 2023

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Information- By Type High-intensity sweeteners, Low-intensity sweeteners, High-fructose syrups, By Product-Type High-intensity

The increasing sale of sugar substitutes is driven by changing consumer’s preference and adoption of low-caloric healthy food consumption trend. Easy availability and high health benefits of sugars substitutes is increasing its sale in the global market. Equivalent sweetness and convenience usage of sugar substitutes is also fueling up its market share. Increasing consumption of table sugar alternatives due to economy development has a positive impact on the sugar substitutes market. The consumption of sugar substitutes is found to be high in and North America and is evaluated to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Europe and Asia-Pacific region.

Market Forecast

Globally, the sugar substitute’s market share is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate due its high nutritional profile. Sugar substitutes are known to decrease the chances of diabetes and heart diseases amongst the consumers. High consumption of sugar substitutes is backed up by developing economy and innovations in sugar and sweeteners manufacturing industries globally. The rising demand for bakery and confectionery products with less calorie is supporting the sale of the product. The nutritional value of sugar substitutes has increased its demand amongst the health conscious population of consumers thereby increasing its demand globally.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 3.5% of Sugar Substitutes market during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis-

Consumption of high intensity sugar substitutes is growing at significant rate based on high demand from the consumer’s side due to equivalent sweetness as table sugar. In addition, the market of natural sweeteners as sugar substitutes is experiencing a rapid increase. Based on the application, bakery and confectionery holds a lion’s share based on high demand for healthy and low-table sugar containing bakery products and chocolates.

The sale of stevia as a natural sugar substitute is experiencing a surge backed up by consumer’s preference for natural and plant based sweeteners with high health benefits.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in Sugar Substitutes market are

• Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• JK Sucralose Inc (China)

• I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Merisant Company (U.S.)

Sugar Substitutes manufacturers across various regions follow the strategy of improving their existing product as well as increasing the manufacture of natural sugar substitutes to meet the consumer’s demand to expand their business. This is one of the major factors due to which the demands of sugar substitutes is experiencing a surge. China is amongst the dominating countries holding a major share in sugar substitutes market and exports the product in various other countries which include Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Vietnam and others.

Regional Analysis

The global sugar substitutes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America holds a major market share followed by Asia-Pacific. The high demands for sugar substitutes from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of Sugar Substitutes market. Mexico, U.S., Germany, Netherlands and U.K. are the major importers of sugar substitutes. North America is found to be the major exporter of sugar substitutes and exports majorly to countries of Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Study Objectives of Sugar Substitutes Market

• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by Type, Product-Type, Application, Formulation and Region

• To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of Sugar Substitutes

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience

• Sugar Substitutes Manufacturers

• Bakery products Manufacturers

• Retailers and Wholesalers

• Traders, Importers and Exporters

Market Synopsis of Sugar Substitutes:

Market Definition:

Sugar Substitutes is the sugar alternative of table sugar which is consumed on the daily basis. The increasing health-awareness amongst the consumers and high demand for low calorie sugars is driving the market of sugar substitutes. Sugar are food additives which imparts similar sweetness but has low calorie as compared to the table sugar. Sugar substitutes can be natural or artificially synthesized. Availability of various forms of sugar substitutes gives a broader choice range to the consumers. The increasing adoption of natural and herbal food consumption habit is found to increase the demand for natural sugar substitutes like stevia.

