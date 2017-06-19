Global PPE for Lab and Research Facilities Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global PPE market for lab and research facilities to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Workers in various industries use personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from various industrial hazards. PPE includes a wide range of clothing and safety equipment, such as boots, face masks, hard hats, ear plugs, respirators, gloves, harnesses, and high-visibility clothing. Individuals use these in various industries and workplaces to stay protected from injuries, infections, or other health hazards.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PPE market for lab and research facilities for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of PPE used in labs and research facilities.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• Ansell

• Honeywell International

• Kimberly-Clark

Other prominent vendors

• Alpha ProTech

• DuPont

• JSP

• MSA

• Lakeland Industries

• W.L. & Gore Associates

Market driver

• Augmented investments in pharmaceutical industry

Market challenge

• Functionality challenges on using multiple PPE

Market trend

• Growing use of robots in lab operations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global PPE market for lab and research facilities by product

• Global PPE market for lab and research facilities by protective clothing

• Global PPE market for lab and research facilities by hand and arm protection equipment

• Global PPE market for lab and research facilities by respiratory protection equipment

• Global PPE market for lab and research facilities by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• PPE market for lab and research facilities in Americas

• PPE market for lab and research facilities in APAC

• PPE market for lab and research facilities in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Rising number of women researchers

• Growing use of robots in lab operations

• Integration of e-commerce channels for procurement of PPE

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• 3M

• Ansell

• Honeywell International

• Kimberly-Clark

Continued…….

