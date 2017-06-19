Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation,Forecast to 2022
Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market
PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas market, analyzes and researches the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ABB Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Siemens AG
Endress+Hauser AG
General Electric Co.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Cisco Systems Inc
National Instruments Corporation
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas can be split into
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Human-Machine Interface (HMI)
Advanced Process Control
Safety Automation
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Market segment by Application, Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
