The Reviews Are In: Talent INC Canada's Professional Series With Andrew Musselman is a Hit

Andrew Musselman who has appeared on Reign, Suits and Orphan Black takes the helm in Talent INC Canada's newest course geared towards the more advanced actor.

I actually use a lot of his techniques when I am on-set...He creates the perfect environment to explore and learn” — Actress, Micah Kalisch

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Talent INC Canada enters it's 6th year of business, the owners John Stevens and Doug Sloan wanted to ensure their studio was a place where even the most advanced actor could feel challenged by instructors and course work.

"We reached out to our network of agents and casting professionals to ask for recommendations. We really wanted to shock the system and catapult our talent to a whole new level" says Stevens.

Mr. Sloan was quick to add, "One name kept coming up and that was Andrew Musselman. It only took one meeting and we were sold. He was exactly what our clients needed".

Born and raised in Toronto, Andrew Musselman is an actor, writer and producer. In addition to his numerous television and film credits, Andrew has acted on stages in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Mr. Musselman had this to say about working with Talent INC Canada, "John and Doug have created a nurturing and supportive environment where young actors can push themselves to excel and to deepen their understanding of what it means to be an actor. Their passion and dedication have made it a joy to be part of the Talent INC Family".

Soon after graduating from the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Andrew landed his first professional gig playing a leading role in the Hallmark movie "La Femme Musketeer", starring Gerard Depardieu, Michael York, Nastassja Kinski and John Rhys-Davies.

Some theatre highlights include "Catalpa", which, in addition to touring internationally, earned Andrew a Dora Award nomination in Toronto; the world premiere of "These Paper Bullets!" at Yale Rep Theater, written by Emmy nominated, Pulitzer finalist Rolin Jones, with original music by Billie Joe Armstrong (while at Yale, Andrew was awarded a Beinecke Fellowship from Yale School of Drama); and the world premieres of "Greenland" and "Butcher", written by Governor General Award winning playwright Nicolas Billon.

He has played Romeo on a tour of Ireland, both roles in "Stones in His Pockets", as well as the New York and the London Fringe Festivals, winning the award for Best Solo Performance at the latter.

Andrew resides in Toronto and when he is not acting or teaching at Talent INC Canada he spends his spare time fleshing out his writing portfolio with original screenplays and series concepts.

"Andrew's scene study class is getting rave reviews and offers developed students the opportunity to meet with entertainment industry professionals once a month for in-depth feedback on their work and an opportunity to get their questions answered by the people who are molding our industry today" explains Talent INC Canada's Production Coordinator, Kate Peters.

The reviews are in on Talent INC Canada's Professional Series with Andrew Mussleman. Micah Kalisch, a student of Andrew's says "After hearing Andrew speak at Talent INC Canada's National Conference, I immediately knew I wanted to receive training from him. Andrew has this incredible ability to take even the most complex concept, break it down into relatable terms and teach his students how to use these tools professionally. I actually use a lot of his techniques when I am on-set. What I love most about him is his overwhelming passion towards acting and actors and his eagerness to dive deep into a scene with his students. He creates the perfect environment to explore and learn".

