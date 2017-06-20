Above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season Requires Calculated Preparations

Advanced Window Products is Texas Gulf Coast’s premier windstorm-rated and hurricane impact-resistant vinyl window installation company during hurricane season.

HOUSTON, TX, U.S., June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its prediction for above-normal activity for the 2017 hurricane season, earlier this month.

For the upcoming season, which runs through November 30, forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season.

This affects the Gulf Coast region of Texas, including Houston. The residents of these areas must ensure their homes are protected against unforgiving winds, and potentially critical natural disasters, with windstorm-rated and hurricane impact-rated windows from Advanced Window Products.

When life-threatening weather emerges along the coastal areas of Texas, people need to be able to focus on your family’s safety, not your windows. The only way to achieve peace of mind about home security during critical weather is to install the proper windows to shield the interior from the storm.

Advanced Window Products offers hurricane-resistant windows that pass the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) testing required by the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). Our custom windows are designed to resist high-impact, even in hail, strong winds and torrential rain.

Hurricane impact-resistant windows are constructed and installed to defend your home and family from severe weather, and they are built with high-impact materials in every detail. From the sash to the panes, the components are designed to withstand destructive forces.

With hurricane season in full swing, it’s essential to choose windows that will be able to withstand the intense environmental effects of hurricanes and even tropical storms.

Based on a home’s location along the coast, owners may be required to have hurricane impact-resistant rated windows. To see where you stand with your window requirements, check out our Coastal Windstorm area map.

Make sure your family and your home are both protected from surges of severe weather this hurricane season–upgrade your windows today with Advanced Window Products!

About Advanced Window Products: AWP owner, Mike Wright, entered the window business in 1982 by installing windows throughout Houston. After gaining 15 years of experience, he founded AWP in 1997, determined to focus on high-quality service and a better overall customer experience. Each of AWP’s installers have more than 20 years of experience on the job, and we stand by our products with warranties that rise above many in the industry. AWP is a Gold Star Member of the Better Business Bureau, with an A+ rating. In addition, we have been awarded the Super Service Award on Angie’s List each year since 2010.