The Radicati Group Releases “Microsoft Office 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2017 - 2021”
New study shows strong growth for Microsoft Office 365
The report provides detailed installed base, four-year growth forecasts, breakouts by region, and business size for Microsoft Office 365, Hosted Exchange, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Outlook on the web (formerly OWA).
According to the report, On-Premises Microsoft Exchange Server deployments still account for the majority of worldwide Exchange mailboxes, however that is changing fast in favor of cloud-based mailboxes. In 2017, On-Premises Microsoft Exchange Server deployments represent 68% of worldwide Exchange Server mailboxes. By the end of 2021, On-Premises Microsoft Exchange Server mailboxes will account for only 33% of mailboxes, due to migration to Microsoft’s Office 365 and other cloud services.
