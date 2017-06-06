4G Expansion Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
4G Expansion South Africa Market 2017 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
South Africa will remain one of the largest telecom service revenue markets in the AME region in 2016, generating estimated revenue of $9.2bn. Going forward, we expect the telecom services revenue in South Africa to decline at a CAGR of -2.4% in USD during 2016-2021, due to local currency depreciation. However, in local currency, the revenue is expected to expand by 3.3%, due to increasing uptake of mobile and fixed data services. Operators are investing in upgrading their network infrastructure, including the expansion of 4G services and rollout of fiber networks across the country.
Key Findings
- The overall telecom service revenue in South Africa is estimated to generate $9.2bn in 2016 and is estimated to decline at a CAGR of -2.4% during 2016-2021.
- Mobile revenue will account for 75.6% of the total telecom revenue in 2021.
- The South Africa telecom market will be dominated by Vodacom and MTN South Africa. Operators will continue to invest in fixed and mobile networks focusing on network expansion to roll out next-generation technologies to stay competitive.
Synopsis
"South Africa: 4G Expansion and Fiber Deployment Creates Opportunities for Multiplay Offerings," a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Africa today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2021. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in South Africa compared with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in South Africa.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data.
- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice and data from 2016 to 2021.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.
- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.
- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in South Africa's telecommunication market.
Reasons to Buy
- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of South Africa's telecommunications market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying Pyramid Research’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in South Africa's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.
- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in South Africa's telecommunications market.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in South Africa.
