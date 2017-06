Dust Control Systems Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Opportunities, Segment,Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dust control systems are used to improve the quality of air discharged from industrial activities by removing the particulate matter which makes the air unhealthy to breathe. Rising demand for better infrastructure and advancement in technology has accelerated industrialization process worldwide, which in turn is driving the demand for dust control systems. Growing sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and mineral processing industries among others have increased the rate of air pollutant in the environment which has further spurred the demand for these systems. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and standards coupled with industry regulations for workers’ safety have mandated the use of dust control systems in factories and industrial units. However, factors such as high maintenance costs, lack of availability of proper explosion protection devices, and lack of compliance with industry and government regulations will hamper the growth of global dust control market during the forecast period. Geographically, North America region accounted for the major share of the global dust control systems market in 2015, owing to increasing demand from major industries. APAC dust control systems market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, to an upswing in infrastructure and construction activities, along with tightened regulations regarding industrial emissions and growing concerns about occupational health and safety of workers.Research MethodologyFirstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.Market DynamicsNext, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Dust Control. By ProductVehicle exhaustMist eliminatorsDust collectorsFume & smoke collectorsFire/Emergency exhaustOthersBy TechnologyHEPAElectrostatic precipitatorActivated CarbonIonic FiltersOthersBy Industry VerticalAutomotiveConstructionHealthcareManufacturingEnergy and PowerOthersBy GeographyAmericasNorth AmericaSouth AmericaEurope Middle East and AfricaEuropeMiddle East and AfricaAsia Pacific

Market PlayersFinally, competitive intelligence section deals with major companies in the market, growth strategies, their market shares, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Honeywell International, 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, Alfa Laval, SPX Corporation, Mann+Hummel , and Clarcor. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Honeywell International, 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, Alfa Laval, SPX Corporation, Mann+Hummel , and Clarcor.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Overview and Segmentation4.2. Drivers4.3. Restraints4.4. Opportunities4.5. Porter's Five Forces4.6. Supplier Outlook4.7. Industry Outlook4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis4.9. Scenario Analysis5. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by product (US$ billion)5.1. Vehicle exhaust5.2. Mist eliminators5.3. Dust collectors5.4. Fume & smoke collectors5.5. Fire/Emergency exhaust5.6. Others6. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Technology(US$ billion)6.1. HEPA6.2. Electrostatic precipitator6.3. Activated Carbon6.4. Ionic Filters6.5. Others7. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)7.1. Automotive7.2. Construction7.3. Healthcare7.4. Manufacturing7.5. Energy and Power7.6. Others8. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)8.1. Americas8.1.1. North America8.1.2. South America8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa8.2.1. Europe8.2.2. Middle East and Africa8.3. Asia Pacific9. Competitive Intelligence9.1. Market Share of Key Players9.2. Investment Analysis9.3. Recent Deals9.4. Strategies of Key Players10. Company Profiles10.1. Honeywell International10.2. 3M10.3. Sharp10.4. Daikin Industries10.5. Air Products and Chemicals10.6. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited10.7. Alfa Laval10.8. SPX Corporation10.9. Mann+Hummel10.10. Clarcor