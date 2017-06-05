Dust Control Systems Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Opportunities, Segment,Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategiesPUNE, INDIA, June 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dust control systems are used to improve the quality of air discharged from industrial activities by removing the particulate matter which makes the air unhealthy to breathe. Rising demand for better infrastructure and advancement in technology has accelerated industrialization process worldwide, which in turn is driving the demand for dust control systems. Growing sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and mineral processing industries among others have increased the rate of air pollutant in the environment which has further spurred the demand for these systems. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and standards coupled with industry regulations for workers’ safety have mandated the use of dust control systems in factories and industrial units. However, factors such as high maintenance costs, lack of availability of proper explosion protection devices, and lack of compliance with industry and government regulations will hamper the growth of global dust control market during the forecast period.
Geographically, North America region accounted for the major share of the global dust control systems market in 2015, owing to increasing demand from major industries. APAC dust control systems market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, to an upswing in infrastructure and construction activities, along with tightened regulations regarding industrial emissions and growing concerns about occupational health and safety of workers.
Research Methodology
Firstly, the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.
Market Dynamics
Next, the section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Dust Control. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
Thirdly, Dust Control System Market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, industry vertical, and geography as follows:
By Product
Vehicle exhaust
Mist eliminators
Dust collectors
Fume & smoke collectors
Fire/Emergency exhaust
Others
By Technology
HEPA
Electrostatic precipitator
Activated Carbon
Ionic Filters
Others
By Industry Vertical
Automotive
Construction
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Energy and Power
Others
By Geography
Americas
North America
South America
Europe Middle East and Africa
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
Market Players
Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major companies in the market, growth strategies, their market shares, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Honeywell International, 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, Alfa Laval, SPX Corporation, Mann+Hummel , and Clarcor.
